Man Utd braced for seriously tempting Marcus Rashford bid, as INEOS plot to demolish Ten Hag’s squad

A European giant are weighing up a summer bid for Marcus Rashford and various reports all agree Manchester United are primed to oversee a major squad revamp at season’s end.

Rashford, 26, recently hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons. The Man Utd winger recently ruled himself out of club training last Friday after seemingly enjoying the Belfast nightlife a little too much the night before.

The indiscretion has since been dealt with internally at Man Utd. Rashford has returned to training and is available for selection for United’s clash with Wolves on Thursday night.

The incident is not the first time Rashford has let manager Erik ten Hag down, with the forward previously spotted out until the early hours following United’s 3-0 defeat to Man City in October.

That was despite Man Utd holding later that day, with Ten Hag subsequently branding Rashford’s conduct “unacceptable.”

Furthermore, Rashford was relegated to the bench for United’s New Years Eve clash with Wolves last season. The demotion arose due to Rashford’s poor timekeeping.

A return of just four goals across all competitions this term suggests Rashford isn’t proving to be worth the hassle from an on-pitch perspective either.

Now, according to a stunning report from i news, Man Utd could soon have the chance to offload Rashford in a lucrative sale to PSG.

Rashford to replace Mbappe?

They state the French champions – who explored signing Rashford last summer – are considering bidding for the winger at season’s end.

With Real Madrid circling, PSG could soon have a Kylian Mbappe-shaped void in their frontline and the club are determined to avoid past mistakes in the transfer market.

Rather than sign ageing superstars like Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi, PSG are fixing their gaze on younger and hungrier stars with points to prove.

Rashford would certainly fit that billing and the report adds a giant bid ‘could be impossible to resist.’ for United.

Rashford is under contract at Old Trafford until 2028, meaning United are in a strong position to extract maximum value if they do cash in.

Rashford could form part of squad exodus

Regarding United’s stance on a potential sale, i news note United ‘currently have no plans to sell the academy graduate.’

However, with a new era dawning under the guiding hand of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, it’s stressed one of INEOS’ top priorities ‘is to begin offloading unwanted players.’

The Evening Standard recently claimed a quartet of stars signed for a combined £270m could all be forced out in the summer. Furthermore, i news back up reports elsewhere that state Mason Greenwood will be cut loose once and for all.

Selling homegrown stars will be especially lucrative for Man Utd given their sales will represent ‘pure profit’ on the balance sheet.

Rashford falls into that category and a bumper sale to PSG would greatly aid Man Utd’s attempts to completely overhaul Ten Hag’s squad.

For the time being, there’s plenty that must happen before Rashford to PSG becomes serious. However, if the French side do thunder in with a firm bid, i news are certainly of the opinion Man Utd wouldn’t reject the proposal out of hand.

