Manchester United could soon receive an approach for Alejandro Garnacho who is one of just three stars they’re hellbent on keeping, while reports claim the second part of the double raid would be far more enticing.

Major change will sweep across Man Utd’s playing personnel this summer. Brandon Williams, Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial are leaving as free agents on June 30. Varane has been installed as a ‘dream target’ at an ambitious Serie A side.

Man Utd will listen to offers for the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Casemiro, Donny van de Beek, Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood.

However, despite the mass change, United will do all they can to retain three specific players they believe will be the cornerstones of their team for years to come.

The trio in question are Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund.

Reports claimed Man Utd would not consider offers – regardless of their size – for the three rising young stars.

But according to a fresh update from the middle east, Man Utd’s resolve may soon be tested.

READ MORE: How Man Utd boss Ten Hag compares to Klopp and Arteta after two seasons

Alejandro Garnacho approach inbound

Saudi Arabian powerhouse Al-Hilal are reportedly planning a double raid on Old Trafford.

Much to Man Utd’s dismay, the Saudi Pro League winners are being tipped to make an approach for Garnacho who is currently on international duty with Argentina at the Copa America.

How much they’re prepared to bid or how much they’re prepared to pay Garnacho wasn’t stated. But given Al-Hilal are one of the four PIF-controlled teams in Saudi Arabia, you can guarantee the numbers will be astronomical.

Thankfully for Man Utd, there is no suggestion Garnacho wishes to leave. Furthermore, there is no suggestion Man Utd’s stance on being hellbent on retaining Garnacho will soften.

Garnacho racked up 15 goal contributions in 50 appearances for the Red Devils last term and scored in the FA Cup final victory over Manchester City.

Losing such a promising young player whose best years still lay ahead would be unthinkable for the club.

Part 2 of double raid far more appealing

However, the second player Al-Hilal are reportedly targeting will draw a different response from United if a firm bid is tabled.

Al-Hilal are understood to be one of the Saudi sides interested in taking Casemiro to the middle east.

The Brazilian midfielder looked a shadow of his former self last season and was brutally urged by Jamie Carragher to quit English football or risk becoming a laughing stock.

Man Utd are open to shifting Casemiro and ridding their books of his colossal £350,000-a-week salary.

The Red Devils would welcome bids for Casemiro, though they’ll do everything they can to keep a tight grip on Garnacho.

DON’T MISS: Everton to green light sale of defender in clever move to frustrate Man Utd