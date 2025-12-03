Man Utd to break Man City with £100m deal as striker signing falls into place and Barcelona raid gets ‘serious’

Manchester United are ready to smash their transfer record to get the better of Manchester City, while a striker signing has fallen into place and Barcelona are trying to sign a player the Red Devils must not lose under any circumstance.

Man Utd remain in the early phases of the project they’re embarking on under Ruben Amorim, but could massively accelerate their progress with a pair of key signings in 2026.

First up is Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson who it was recently claimed is giving priority to joining Man City instead.

However, Man Utd are reportedly refusing to take no for an answer and are prepared to smash their transfer record to bring Anderson on board.

Record-breaking Elliot Anderson transfer

Manchester World reports United are ready to bid £100m for the 23-year-old England international. Such a move would set a new benchmark at Old Trafford, surpassing Paul Pogba (£89.3m) as the club’s most expensive signing.

United are ramping up their pursuit after learning of City’s very real interest in the central midfielder.

What’s more, Forest appear to be readying themselves for life after Anderson after lining up Lyon’s Tyler Morton as his successor.

Morton, formerly of Liverpool, has been among the standouts in Ligue 1 this term and could secure a return to the Premier League after just one season away.

As part of United’s move for Anderson, midfield causalities are expected, beginning with Manuel Ugarte…

READ MORE: Man Utd to shatter transfer record on £100m star with quadruple exit to fund spectacular deal – multiple reports

Striker signing falls into place

Man Utd also intend to strengthen in the striker position and the player they’re looking at is more than proven in the Premier League.

Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta is back on United’s radar and the France international is refusing to pen fresh terms at Selhurst Park.

Man Utd were previously quoted £40m when enquiring into a move for the 28-year-old. As Mateta’s contract – which expires in 2027 – ticks down, so will the asking price.

The latest from journalist Alan Nixon has raised the prospect of Man Utd pushing a deal for Mateta over the line. That’s because Palace have identified Man City’s Divin Mubama as Mateta’s potential heir in south London.

Mateta has scored 37 goals in the Premier League since the beginning of the 2023/24 campaign. His arrival would provide stiff competition for Benjamin Sesko and likely result in the sale of Joshua Zirkzee.

Barcelona want JJ Gabriel

One deal Man Utd must NOT make is the sale of 15-year-old wonderkid, JJ Gabriel.

The Sun reports Barcelona are sizing up the ultra-talented forward who despite being just 15, has scored 10 times in 10 matches at Under-18s level this term.

Barca are reportedly making a ‘serious’ effort to sign Gabriel. United’s director of football, Jason Wilcox, will be tasked with convincing the teenager remaining in Manchester is the best option for his career.

There is understood to be ‘confidence’ United will succeed in retaining Gabriel, but until Barcelona have been sent packing, United cannot rest easy just yet.

ICYMI ❗️ Man Utd make final decision on Ruben Amorim sack as exciting new objective revealed by sources