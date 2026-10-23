Next Man Utd captain named as ‘scandalous’ Bruno Fernandes torn apart

Under-fire Manchester United boss Michael Carrick should strip Bruno Fernandes of the captaincy and give it to another leader in the dressing room, according to our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey.

Fernandes raised eyebrows after the 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como, saying: “It’s a decision from the staff to not press man to man and sometimes leave space behind and try to get the ball, but sometimes when you give too much the ball to these teams they get confidence.”

Fernandes was then asked directly if Carrick got his tactics wrong. “That’s on the manager and staff to see it, not me,” he replied.

“Sometimes you have to be more brave under pressure, take the risk of pressing high and making them uncomfortable.”

Ahead of Sunday’s clash with Bournemouth, Carrick was asked if he would remove the captaincy from Fernandes following the midfielder’s comments.

“I will always do what is best for the football club,” he said.

On the latest episode of our podcast, The TEAMtalk, Bailey ripped into Fernandes and urged Carrick to restore Harry Maguire as club captain.

“I feel sorry for Michael Carrick. You’ve got your captain, Bruno Fernandes, behaving like he is,” Bailey told me.

“He has turned in some of the worst displays from a Manchester United captain I’ve seen in recent times.

“At Leeds United the other day, if he put as much effort into running after the referee as he does towards the ball, they’d be in better shape.

“The likes of Kobbie Mainoo and Baleba, I hope they’re looking at Fernandes and thinking, ‘That’s not the players we want to be.’

“He is acting scandalous, disgraceful as a Manchester United captain. I don’t think he’s fit to wear the armband, I really don’t.

“I think Michael Carrick’s last thing as Manchester United manager should be to strip Bruno Fernandes of the captaincy.

“Give it to Harry Maguire. Give it to someone who’s willing to teach these players.

“He is not fit to wear that armband.”

Maguire was United’s skipper from January 2020 until July 2023, when then-manager Erik ten Hag gave the captaincy to Fernandes.

Bruno Fernandes heaps pressure on Michael Carrick

The latter has inspired United with his brilliant goals and assists on countless occasions, though critics often point out that his behaviour is not representative of a typical captain.

With regards to Carrick’s future, we confirmed on Thursday that Unai Emery, Antonio Conte, Julian Nagelsmann and Eddie Howe are all on United’s shortlist.

Our sources state that United are continuing to place their trust in Carrick, though they are doing their due diligence in case a change of head coach becomes a necessity.

We understand the 45-year-old’s future will likely be decided by the upcoming games against Bournemouth, Chelsea, Roma and Aston Villa.

United chiefs Jason Wilcox and Christopher Vivell are at odds over which manager should take over next, and a journalist has revealed which way Sir Jim Ratcliffe is leaning.