Man Utd to fund record-breaking signing with stunning £87m sale to PSG – report

Manchester United are open to selling one of their key players to help them sign at least one new central midfielder this summer, as per a report, with Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson their primary target.

Newcastle United were forced to sell Anderson to Forest for £35million in July 2024 due to Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR). Anderson has flourished at the City Ground over the past two seasons, becoming one of the best young midfielders in the Premier League and also forcing his way into the England squad.

Forest managed to keep the 23-year-old in January, but he is expected to leave in a £100million deal at the end of the season. Anderson could be one of several top stars to depart if Forest are relegated to the Championship.

Man Utd are competing with rivals Manchester City to sign the deep-lying playmaker. A transfer worth £100m would make Anderson United’s biggest-ever signing.

As his price tag is so high, United may need to fund the signing by agreeing several sales first. CaughtOffside claim skipper Bruno Fernandes might be sold to drum up the necessary funds for Anderson.

The report tips United to ‘cash in’ on Fernandes despite his ‘world-class performances’ over recent years.

The Red Devils will supposedly sanction his exit if an offer worth £87m arrives. A source is quoted as saying: “A lot of people inside Manchester United will describe Bruno Fernandes as ‘indispensable’, and there’s an element of truth to that.

“However, they’re also realistic about his age, his high earnings, and the fact that his current contract expires in 2027.”

A second source added: “In an ideal world United would keep him, but the reality is that this is their last chance to make big money from selling him, and they have plans of their own in terms of new signings to reshape their midfield.”

Fernandes has ‘serious interest’ from Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and clubs in Saudi Arabia, the report adds.

The Portugal ace has already stated that he will decide his future after the World Cup. In December, Fernandes admitted he was left hurt by how open United were to selling him last summer.

United fans would be devastated to see Fernandes leave as he has been their best performer during what has been an extremely challenging period.

Bruno Fernandes sale would anger Man Utd fans

Indeed, supporters would want to see Anderson play alongside Fernandes, not replace him.

It must be noted that other outlets have reported that United can afford a £100m deal for Anderson without selling a vital player such as Fernandes first.

Players such as Marcus Rashford, Joshua Zirkzee, Rasmus Hojlund and Tyrell Malacia could all make them money instead.

United will have to put on a huge charm offensive to get Anderson to join as City are stepping up their own pursuit. Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, revealed on February 9 that City are already drawing up an £80-100m proposal for the England international.

City have already opened initial talks with Anderson’s entourage, while he is ‘excited’ about the prospect of moving to the Etihad.

Should United miss out on Anderson, then Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton will likely emerge as alternative targets.

