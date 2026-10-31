Man Utd: Brutal verdict on what teammates REALLY think of Bruno Fernandes

A top reporter who primarily covers Manchester United has revealed the eye-opening way in which Bruno Fernandes is viewed by some of his teammates.

There’s no questioning who Man Utd’s best player has been in every single season since Fernandes arrived at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese is the beating heart of the team, and has a hand in virtually everything United do well going forwards.

However, questions remain over his suitability for the captain’s role. And 10 days ago, the 32-year-old threw his manager under the bus when criticising Michael Carrick’s tactics in public.

Fernandes is expected to return to the starting line-up for Saturday’s clash with Chelsea following a one-game absence last time out against Bournemouth.

But whether this is the beginning of the end for Fernandes at Old Trafford is open to debate, with his contract expiring at season’s end and his offensive output dropping off a cliff.

And according to the latest from the Daily Mail’s Chris Wheeler, there are no shortage of players in United’s dressing room who aren’t fond of Fernandes’ histrionics.

When the chips are down, Fernandes is known for flailing his arms around, complaining at teammates, and exacerbating the negativity that often engulfs Man Utd.

According to Wheeler, some of Fernandes’ teammates view him as a ‘divisive figure’, and often ‘roll their eyes’ when he’s speaking.

‘Sometimes they roll their eyes when he’s talking’

Wheeler wrote: ‘Insiders describe him as ‘an emotional metronome’ who sets the mood around the club, both good and bad.

‘They say he bonds the dressing room together, and question who else in the United squad should wear the armband.

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‘However, some of Fernandes’ teammates in recent years have seen him as a more divisive figure whose close relationship with Ruben Amorim was viewed with suspicion.

‘”The players can be quite dismissive of him,” the Mail cited a source close to a United player as saying. “Sometimes they roll their eyes when he’s talking.”‘