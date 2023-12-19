Man Utd brutally told major signing Ten Hag loves is a ‘Championship level’ player and compares to Tottenham flop

Erik ten Hag been told some harsh realities of big summer signing Rasmus Hojlund and why the Denmark striker is more on par with a Championship level striker than the Erling Haaland comparisons he earned prior to his signing.

United paid Atalanta a mammoth £72m fee for the relatively-untested 20-year-old over the summer, who only had one season playing at an elite level before his move. And while Hojlund has five goals in six Champions League matches for Manchester United – a tally he obviously won’t get to extend given their premature exit from the competition – he is yet to break his duck in the Premier League.

Indeed, Hojlund has so far played 13 times for United in the Premier League, with 10 of those games coming from the start. And while he has racked up a total of 888 minutes of action, he is yet to score his first goal in the competition for the Red Devils.

And the striker endured a frustrating afternoon, hardly getting a look-in at goal, at Anfield on Sunday as his United side eked out a goalless draw against Jurgen Klopp’s side.

During their lengthy summer pursuit for Hojlund, the striker had earned favourable comparisons – thanks in the main to his bustling style – to his fellow Scandinavian, Erling Haaland.

However, while Alan Shearer thinks the 20-year-old will eventually come good, another former Premier League striker in Tony Cascarino actually thinks Hojlund compares to a Championship-level striker.

He also says his failure to make his mark at Old Trafford remind him of the failed £26m Tottenham spent on recruiting Roberto Soldado back in summer 2013.

READ MORE ~ Worst finishers in the Premier League based on xG: Hojlund third on the list

Rasmus Hojlund branded a waste of money for Man Utd

The Spanish striker arrived at White Hart Lane from Valencia in August of that summer for what amounted a then-club record fee.

However, he struggled to settle in north London, eventually leaving in a cut-price £10m move to Villarreal two years later. Soldado, who only announced his retirement this summer at the age of 38, scored just 16 goals in 76 appearances at Tottenham.

Explaining why he fears Hojlund will prove another expensive and failed import, Cascarino told The Times: “I can’t believe Rasmus Hojlund hasn’t scored a Premier League goal yet. He joined Manchester United for £72m, has started 10 games and it’s almost Christmas!

“He’s only 20 years old and hopefully he turns out to be a good player, but I can’t remember a striker making a start like this to his United career.”

Cascarino added: “This will sound harsh, but he reminds me of a good Championship centre forward who battles away, fights for everything, not much pace… I’ve seen glimpses of quality but there haven’t been moments when I’ve come away thinking ‘He’ll get 20 goals’.

“As a manager you can’t wait too long for a striker to come good. I think of Roberto Soldado at Tottenham Hotspur.

“They gave him two seasons and the second was even worse than the first. It’s like a goalkeeper who keeps dropping it in the net – if you wait too long to move on, you’ll be sacked.”

Big Ten Hag signings are failing at Man Utd

As Tottenham supporters will testify, Soldado was just not very good and was not equipped to impress in the Premier League, despite arriving with a stellar reputation in LaLiga.

Now the worry for United is that Hojlund will go down the same path….

Meanwhile, the other striker United tracked over the summer, Harry Kane, has gone on to enjoy a record-breaking start at Bayern Munich, scoring 24 times in his first 21 games for his new club.

While Ten Hag will feel he has ‘one for the future’ in Hojlund, managers live and die by their transfer decisions. And as it stands, the jury is very much out on all three of United’s major summer signings with Andre Onana (who has struggled for form) and Mason Mount (who has suffered with injury) also struggling to justify their hefty fees.

DON’T MISS: Ruthless Ratcliffe ready to spend second biggest fee in Man Utd history as upgrade for transfer flop Ten Hag wants gone