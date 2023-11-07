Man Utd brutally told why they’re the wrong club for big-money signing who can prevent Ten Hag sack

A two-time Manchester United title winner has explained why Rasmus Hojlund should’ve chosen another club despite having all the tools to become a fan favourite at Old Trafford.

Hojlund cost the Red Devils a package totalling £72m when plucked from Atalanta over the summer. The Denmark international, 20, is yet to break his duck in the Premier League.

Hojlund has found the going tough in the EPL, though is far from alone in a Man Utd shirt in that regard.

Nonetheless, Hojlund’s energy, physicality and willingness to trouble defenders in behind have earned plenty of admirers in the stands thus far.

Indeed, the chorus of boos whenever Erik ten Hag substitutes the young striker off are always audible at Old Trafford.

The poor results this season – Man Utd have lost eight of 16 matches across all competitions – have heightened speculation Ten Hag could be sacked.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed discontent among senior players is growing, while incoming part-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, may swing the axe as his first order of business.

Hojlund finding his feet in front of goal would go some way to alleviating the pressure on his manager.

Between them, Hojlund, Marcus Rashford, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho have scored just one league goal this term.

Now, according to former United full-back Paul Parker, Hojlund would have been wise to steer clear of the Red Devils when leaving Atalanta.

Right place wrong time for Hojlund at Man Utd – Parker

When speaking to the Danish media, Parker claimed Ten Hag is the right man to help Hojlund develop.

However, Parker insisted Man Utd amid their continued instability and chaos that surrounds the club are the wrong place for Hojlund to be at this point in his career.

“I know that the fans are very happy with Rasmus Hojlund,” said Parker. “Of course they would like to see some goals in the Premier League, but in Manchester United’s current situation, work ethic is the most important thing.

“He works so hard. He is a very skilled striker, I can see that with the way he holds the ball in play and especially the runs he makes. He stands out as something very positive right now.

“The fans really like him and I would say he has the potential to become a fan favourite,” continued Parker. “He has this honesty about him, which is rare in modern football.

“There is certainly a lot to build on, also with his age in mind, but we have to ask the questions: Is Manchester United the right club for him at this time? No, it’s not.

“Is he being coached by the right manager? Yes, I think so. Did he arrive at Manchester United at the wrong time? Yes, he did. 100 percent.”

