It’s been smooth sailing for Michael Carrick so far, but a fresh report suggests he might’ve just made his first mistake.

Carrick is loving life as interim manager of Man Utd who he’s expertly guiding into next year’s Champions League. And while no decision has yet been made, Carrick is also enhancing his chances of getting the nod to become the club’s next permanent manager.

Yet another victory was secured over the weekend when the Red Devils came from behind to beat Crystal Palace. Carrick’s record as temporary boss now reads six wins, one draw, zero defeats.

However, a change to the starting eleven made by Carrick may have got the ball rolling on something no United fan wants.

Carrick relegated Amad Diallo to the bench to allow Benjamin Sesko to start. Sesko took the striker’s spot, with Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha operating on the wings.

The decision proved justified, with Sesko bagging what proved to be the winning goal mid-way through the second half.

But the demotion to the bench has seemingly irked Amad, who posted a cryptic message on Snapchat after the match.

The accompanying caption to an image of Amad celebrating in a Man Utd shirt read: “What is meant to grow does not stay in the same place forever.”

Those comments have since raised eyebrows, with a number of outlets taking them to mean Amad might be dissatisfied right now.

In an article focusing on Amad’s post that ran with the headline ‘Amad Diallo hints at Manchester United exit’, CentreDevils wrote: ‘The message is open to interpretation.

‘It could simply be a motivational statement, a reminder for himself to keep pushing and regain his starting spot.

‘Yet, the timing, right after his first league absence under Carrick, likely raises eyebrows.’

The Mirror termed Amad’s post ‘concerning’, while The Express described it as ‘worrying’.

The Manchester Evening News had their say too, writing: ‘The caption could hint that he is thinking about his future, though that may not be immediate. It could also be referencing personal development and serving as a motivational quote to try and earn his place back in the starting XI.

‘However, the timing of the message, coming just after he had been dropped to the bench, could raise concerns about his feelings in the camp right now.’

