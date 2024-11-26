Manchester United are reportedly preparing what has been described as a ‘serious’ offer to convince Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to ditch Napoli and move to Old Trafford, amid claims they are ready to table a mammoth salary package to the Georgian’s entourage.

The winger is rated as one of the world’s most coveted players, having played a leading role in Napoli’s 2023 Serie A title win and having showcased his very obvious talents in both the Champions League and at last summer’s European Championships. With 30 goals and 28 assists for Gli Azzurri, including five goals and two assists this season in 15 games under Antonio Conte – it is easy to see why a clutch of the world’s top clubs are keen on landing the 23-year-old.

And with his deal at Napoli only running until summer 2027, the Serie A giants are keen to tie him down to a new deal sooner rather than later to prevent some awkward issues arising over their star man down the line and as the time continues to tick away on that existing arrangement.

However, all efforts to tie the €100m-rated (£83.5m, $105m) Kvaratskhelia to an extension have yet to bear fruit and now Sportmediaset claim the Red Devils are ready to completely outgun Napoli financially and make a big play to lure the 40-times capped winger to Old Trafford.

Claiming Amorim is looking to sign an ‘outside striker’ to fit in with the new boss’ preferred 3-4-2-1 formation, they believe the Georgian fits the bill perfectly and that Manchester United are ‘serious’ about their efforts to bring him to Old Trafford in 2025.

To aid their chances, it’s claimed that sporting director Dan Ashworth is ready to offer Kvaratskhelia a five-year deal worth €8m net a season. That would be worth £128,500 a week after tax, or £33.4m to the player over the terms of the arrangement.

Man Utd can outgun Napoli over Kvaratskhelia

Napoli’s offer – likely to be considered their best – is said to be worth €6m a season, an offer which includes bonuses.

Per the report, United also plan to offer Kvaratskhelia the chance to earn an additional €1m a year in ‘easily achievable bonuses’.

And with the Nepolitans not intending to go beyond what is described as their final offer, Sportsmediaset reckons United’s approach presents a very serious threat to Napoli’s bid to retain the services of their star player.

While we understand United will likely keep a close lid on their spending in the January window as they bid to stay in line with PSR, the club are hoping to back Amorim with hard cash come the summer window.

Some funds could be available in January, though it is expected that Amorim will prioritise the capture of a new left-back. However, that too is another move which is likely to be put on hold until the summer.

As far as Kvaratskhelia is concerned, Napoli know that the optimum time to sell will be in the summer when the player has two years left on his existing deal.

And while it is claimed they will hold out for that €100m asking price, it is claimed they are open to the possibility of striking on a formula to help reach that figure, rather than expecting the payment to be made in one fell swoop.

That will further encourage United that a deal is there to be done with the article claiming the Red Devils have ‘9 million good reasons’ to convince the Georgian to make Old Trafford his new home.

Latest Man Utd transfer news: Amorim demands six signings; big Mbappe claims

Meanwhile, Amorim is reported to have hit United chiefs with a six-man transfer list after witnessing the opening game of his reign end in a disappointing 1-1 draw at Ipswich.

The Red Devils were forced to hold on somewhat to cling on for a point and it’s reported that Amorim has responded by naming six positions he needs to strengthen – and with their priority January addition coming to light.

Elsewhere, a French football expert has urged Kylian Mbappe to consider a move to United to get his career back on track with his favoured position at Real Madrid already taken by Vinicius Junior.

And while Cyril Linette has stopped short of calling the World Cup winner a failure, he does feel that a premature departure from the Bernabeu would be in Mbappe’s best interests.

Any move for Mbappe would surely be beyond United’s reach right now so reports linking United with two strikers lighting up the Bundesliga this season – Bayer Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface and Omar Marmoush of Eintracht Frankfurt – certainly make plenty more sense.

Kvaratskhelia’s meteoric rise at Napoli

September 2017 – After coming through the academy at Dinamo Tbilisi, Kvaratskhelia made his senior debut at the age of 16 and registered an assist in a 1-1 draw with FC Kolkheti 1913.

November 2017 – He scored his first goal in senior football to give his side a 1-0 win over Shukura Kobuleti.

March 2018 – Following a contract dispute with Dinamo Tbilisi, he joined FC Rustavi on a free transfer.

February 2019 – The winger joined Russian Premier League side Lokomotiv Moscow on a short-term loan deal.

May 2019 – He won the first trophy of his career after coming off the bench in the Russian Cup final win over Ural Yekaterinburg.

June 2019 – Kvaratskhelia made his senior debut for Georgia, starting in a 3-0 win over Gibraltar.

July 2019 – After his loan spell at Lokomotiv Moscow, he returned to Russia and signed a permanent deal with Rubin Kazan.

May 2021 – Kvaratskhelia picked up the Russian Premier League Young Player of the Season award for the second consecutive year.

March 2022 – His Rubin Kazan contract was terminated due to the Ukraine-Russia conflict, and he returned to Georgia to play for Dinamo Batumi.

July 2022 – Having registered eight goals and two assists in 11 appearances for Dinamo Batumi, Kvaratskhelia completed a €10million move to Napoli.

September 2022 – He marked his Champions League debut with an assist in a 4-1 win over Liverpool.

May 2023 – The Georgia international finished his debut season in Italy with the Serie A title after registering 12 goals and 13 assists in 34 league appearances.

He also won the Serie A MVP award, the Serie A Goal of the Season award and the Champions League Young Player of the Season award.

June 2024 – The 23-year-old scored his first goal at a major international tournament to help Georgia secure a 2-0 win over Portugal at Euro 2024.