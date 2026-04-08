Nicky Butt has named Michael Carrick as the “easy choice” to be Manchester United’s next permanent manager, but Paul Scholes has a “big” concern.

Carrick’s chances of being appointed as Man Utd‘s next permanent manager have dramatically increased over the past couple of months.

Initially, INEOS only intended to have Carrick in charge until the end of this season, but their remarkable upturn in results/performances under the interim boss could force their plans to change.

At the end of last month, we reported that Carrick’s chances of becoming United’s next permanent manager have been enhanced by an update on two alternatives, and former player Butt thinks he would be the “easy choice” for INEOS.

“The thing with the Michael scenario is that it’s all well and good people saying that he’s not quite ready for the job, and I get that side of the argument as well,” Butt said on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast.

“But for me, if you’re asking me the question, if you don’t give it to Michael then who are you giving it to? There’s nobody I can think of that is jumping out, going: that’s the man.

“So that’s why I think Michael will get it. He’s doing a good job, he knows the football club.

“Even more importantly, I think the people above him will like working with Michael, he’s not going to cause them too much of a headache, he’s not going to start being a Jose Mourinho. He’s the easy choice.”

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Another factor boosts Carrick, but Scholes raises “big question”

Butt thinks another factor in Carrick’s favour is that there is a lack of alternatives, with three other candidates ruled out.

“Also, their get out if it was to go wrong… I don’t know anyone who is jumping out and they’re speaking to,” Butt added.

“Julian Nagelsmann, Thomas Tuchel is signed [to England], I don’t think Carlo Ancelotti would come, I really don’t think we would come. So there’s nobody there in my eyes going, ‘Well you’ve got to take him!’… it’s not like a Jose Mourinho or a Jurgen Klopp has become available.”

Butt’s podcast co-host, Paul Scholes, has been among those most critical of Carrick in recent months, and he has raised his main concern with the interim boss.

“I think he’s put himself in a much better position,” Scholes explained.

“Now look, I’m not going to say it’s quite easy to win games because it isn’t, of course everyone wants to beat Manchester United.

“But it’s easier now to win games now from what he’s come into about a man [Ruben Amorim] who didn’t do great, round pegs, round holes, all that kind of stuff.

“The big question will be the start of next season, the first ten or 15 games of next year, when you have to win games, you have to put yourself in a position: Champions League, the league, that’s when it becomes a proper job.

“We wont know if Michael is the right choice for… people say two or three years but I think you’ll probably know like next November.”

Latest Man Utd news: INEOS ready to sacntion sale as Scholes demands eight exits

Man Utd are also busy working on sales to raise funds for their summer business, with club chiefs ready to agree the sale of a £35m star with six teams interested.

But the Red Devils’ hopes of landing a new midfielder have been dealt a blow, with it claimed that Liverpool have ‘already met’ with one of their targets.

Scholes has also spoken out on potential exits from Man Utd, with the pundit naming eight players he thinks should leave this summer.