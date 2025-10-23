Man Utd can sign legitimately ‘feasible’ and ‘viable’ midfielder for £35m in January

Man Utd could land a genuinely available midfielder for around £35m in January ahead of a second and bigger addition in the summer, according to a report.

It’s no secret Man Utd’s focus in the next two transfer windows will be on signing reinforcements in midfield. According to the latest from talkSPORT, the Red Devils might not be content to settle for just one new face.

The report read: ‘Manchester United are open to adding two new midfielders in 2026.’

Many of United’s shortlisted targets are already common knowledge – Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton, Elliot Anderson, Angelo Stiller, Morten Hjulmand etc.

However, the one thing that quintet all have in common is they’re highly unlikely to be on the move in January.

According to talkSPORT, Man Utd could move for one of those bigger names in the summer, but that’s not to say an addition won’t be made in January too.

Per the report, Man Utd have the opportunity to sign a player they made an approach for in the final hours of the summer window – Conor Gallagher.

United explored a loan move for Gallagher late in the window but were told Atletico Madrid only wanted to sell – not loan – the player.

“Understand that Utd did inquire about a loan for Conor Gallagher but Atletico Madrid only willing to sell,” wrote the Daily Mail’s Chris Wheeler on X at the time.

“In the end, Utd accept they can’t do everything in one window and midfield is likely to be priority in Jan or next summer.”

But per talkSPORT, Gallagher – amid a lack of starts this term – is now a ‘viable’ and ‘feasible’ option to change clubs in January.

Whether Man Utd will reignite their interest remains to be seen. It was clarified Man Utd would once again prefer a loan move if they do bid for Gallagher.

A loan that contains an option/obligation to buy could be one way of satisfying Diego Simeone’s side. Atleti’s asking price is believed to be around £35m – which is essentially what they paid to sign Gallagher from Chelsea two summers ago.

What attributes Ruben Amorim looking for

Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation means he always operates with a two-man midfield. Many teams play three in the middle and at times, United can be overrun and easy to cut through in the engine room

The primary way to offset that issue is by ensuring the two midfielders are mobile, athletic and eat up the ground quickly.

Per talkSPORT, Amorim is seeking ‘more pace and athleticism’ in central areas. Gallagher – known for his dogged determination and pressing – would certainly add bite and energy if signed.

