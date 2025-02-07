Manchester United are back in the picture for elite goalkeeper Jan Oblak after learning of his enticing price tag, it has been claimed.

Man Utd reportedly offered David de Gea a new contract in summer 2023, only to back out of the deal at the last minute. At the behest of then manager Erik ten Hag, United allowed De Gea to leave on a free transfer before paying £47.5million to make Andre Onana their new No 1.

However, Onana has been guilty of some poor mistakes in a United shirt and is at serious risk of being sold this summer now that Ruben Amorim has replaced Ten Hag in charge.

According to Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes, the Red Devils can make a real statement in the transfer market by raiding Atletico Madrid for world-class shot-stopper Oblak.

United are supposedly ready to ‘attack’ for Oblak’s signing ahead of next season, having long been admirers of the 32-year-old.

Oblak has a massive €103m (£85.9m / $106.5m) release clause in his Atleti contract, though United will not have to pay anywhere near that to strike a deal.

The report ambitiously claims that Amorim’s side will need to offer just €25-30m (up to £25m / $31m) in order to sign the Slovenia international.

Atleti want to overhaul their squad this summer and Oblak is among the top-quality players who could be moved on.

Oblak is looking for ‘one last challenge’ in his career, and United would be able to provide him with a new platform to continue showcasing his ability as one of the best keepers in the world.

The report suggests that United made contact for Oblak in January, but he did not want to entertain such talks as he is hoping to win the Spanish title with Atleti before joining a new club in the summer.

Jan Oblak to choose between Man Utd, Saudi Pro League

In addition to United, Saudi clubs are thought to be keen on the 6ft 2in star. The Saudis can offer Oblak far more money than United but not the same level of football.

While it is exciting for United to be linked with a player of Oblak’s quality, Old Trafford chiefs will need to question why Atleti are willing to sell him for a reduced price.

Keepers can play for longer than outfield players, though it could be argued that United need a younger shot-stopper to build with.

Porto and Portugal No 1 Diogo Costa would be a great option as he is 25 years old and already starring at a high level. United will need to pay big money to win the race for Costa, which must be taken into account.

Man Utd transfers: Ratcliffe wants Kane; Cunha update

Meanwhile, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has reached a decision on United landing long-term target Harry Kane, according to reports.

It is claimed that Ratcliffe would love to make the England skipper United’s new striker after the Red Devils previously missed out on him to Bayern Munich.

Kane’s release clause at Bayern will drop to £54m next year.

Wolverhampton Wanderers ace Matheus Cunha is another forward United have shortlisted.

The Mail claim Cunha has a £62m buyout clause which will become active at the end of the campaign.

It comes after the Brazilian penned a new four-and-a-half-year contract with Wolves on February 1.

