Carlos Baleba’s latest audition for a move to Manchester United will have done little to convince the club of splashing out a club record transfer fee in 2026.

Sources have indicated that while Baleba is still admired by the club as having a playing style that would suit them, he is not yet worth breaking the bank for. Paul Pogba remains Manchester United’s highest ever transfer fee and that would need to be broken if they were to launch any successful bid for Baleba in January.

Brighton value him in the £100million bracket but, ahead of the clash at Old Trafford on Saturday, there had been a sense of scepticism around Man Utd about that figure.

They have felt he is still growing in the game and that while a premium is expected, the current value being spoken of is too high.

Baleba could not influence the game as United produced a 4-2 win over the Seagulls – and the outcome does cast further doubt over any active pursuit of the player.

Sources had been hinting that United are wary of overpaying and that they would have to be convinced beyond doubt of any deal for Baleba at such a high number.

This performance will likely not have done that and it will be intriguing to discover how their midfield recruitment process now plays out.

We have been consistently reporting on that United plan to sign two midfielders – one in January and one in the summer.

Ideally one of those will be from within the Premier League with Adam Wharton, Elliot Anderson and Yehor Yarmoliuk emerging as names of interest.

But finding good value is difficult, especially mid-season when no club wants to lose a key asset.

DIVE DEEPER 📉 Man Utd fans demand extraordinary Baleba price drop after embarrassing Old Trafford audition

Man Utd unlikely to pay £100m for Carlos Baleba – sources

Brighton are expected to stand firm on Baleba’s value, and they still want him to stick with them as he grows into a top Premier League midfielder.

And right now United seem unlikely to venture towards that £100m mark.

Other midfielders United have been linked with include Morten Hjulmand, Jobe Bellingham, Victor Froholdt and Angelo Stiller.

We revealed last weekend that Wharton and Anderson have overtaken Baleba on United’s midfield shortlist.

Our correspondent Fraser Fletcher reported on October 16 that Crystal Palace star Wharton is United’s top target.

Chelsea are also eager to sign the 21-year-old Englishman but United are determined to get him first.

Some reports have suggested Wharton can be signed for £60million, but we understand his price tag will be at least £70m.

Man Utd news: Signing blocked; quickfire replacement

Meanwhile, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has reportedly told Ruben Amorim that a huge United signing will not be happening.

‘Questions’ are already being asked of a recent arrival at Old Trafford.

We understand he could be quickly replaced by an elite star in 2026.

QUIZ: Most expensive signings per year (2015-2024)