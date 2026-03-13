Jamie Carragher thinks Unai Emery would be “perfect” for Manchester United, but a report has named the ‘favourite’ to be their next permanent manager.

Emery has been unfairly overlooked for some of Europe’s biggest managerial jobs in recent seasons, though it has recently been claimed that he is a candidate to replace Alvaro Arbeloa at Real Madrid.

And Carragher believes Man Utd should also be looking at Emery, who would supposedly be the ‘perfect coach’ for the Red Devils.

In a new column for The Telegraph, Carragher has listed five reasons why Emery should be the ‘frontrunner’ to join Man Utd, though he has also conceded that he comes with a ‘red flag’.

‘For Emery not to be under serious consideration says plenty about modern football. By any metric, he would be the perfect coach to revive United. For me, only Pep Guardiola ranks higher of those currently managing in England,’ Carragher wrote for The Telegraph.

‘Here is a manager who wins trophies, has a clear football vision, a track record of revitalising clubs in need of a mini-revolution to break into the Champions League, and who demands respect while leading with authority. Add the fact he is now proven in the Premier League, and such coaches are in short supply.’

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

‘Red flag’ could put off Man Utd as real ‘favourite’ named

Carragher continued: ‘Emery’s work at Valencia, Villarreal, Sevilla and Villa has cemented an unwanted reputation: that he has found his level just below the established superpowers. If you are a sleeping giant struggling in mid-table with aspirations of finishing fourth and winning the Europa League, he is the man to call.

‘If, like United, you are dreaming big to win the Premier League and Champions League in the next five years, Emery’s record at Arsenal and Paris St-Germain is a red flag.’

This may be why there seems to be such a lack of interest in Emery from Man Utd, who have their eyes on other candidates.

We understand that the Red Devils are unwilling to make an appointment before they have a full and extensive search for their next permanent manager, but Carrick is firmly in contention as INEOS have endorsed six potential summer signings.

And a report this week by Manchester Evening News insisted Carrick “remains the favourite” to land the job permanently.

Journalist Tyrone Marshall told the outlet: “Luis Enrique speaks excellent English and wants to work in the Premier League one day.

“But he also wants that to be with the right project, and whether United can convince him taking over at Old Trafford ticks that box is another question.

“For now, Carrick remains favourite and I think that is about right, but there is plenty of time left this season and I wouldn’t rule Enrique out just yet.”

Latest Man Utd news: Triple deal looms but INEOS cock-up Anderson transfer

Man Utd’s leading transfer priority is to overhaul their midfield this summer, though Fabrizio Romano has revealed that they may have already ruined their chances of landing Elliot Anderson.

This could lead to United turning to a cheaper alternative, with the club looking to rival Liverpool to sign an AFC Bournemouth standout.

And the Red Devils could also pull off a statement triple deal after Liverpool moved to take away an inferior target.