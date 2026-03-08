Man Utd legend Bryan Robson has urged Michael Carrick to persuade the Red Devils hierarchy to keep Casemiro at Old Trafford beyond the end of the season.

The Red Devils are set to revamp their midfield in the summer transfer window after concentrating on boosting their quality in forward areas last year.

Man Utd spent around £200m on Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko and Bryan Mbeumo and now they will put money aside for big-money upgrades in midfield.

Fabrizio Romano and other transfer experts have revealed that the Red Devils will sign one or two midfielders with Casemiro definitely leaving in the summer.

But legendary Man Utd midfielder Robson has urged the Red Devils to keep Casemiro on their books and trigger the one-year option in his current deal.

Robson told BoyleSports: “I would encourage Casemiro to stay. He’s had a really good season this year.

“He’s a top player. He’s got a great football brain. He’s a really good passer of the ball. He heads the ball well and when he goes in to tackle, he means it.

“You don’t stay at Real Madrid for the amount of years he did and win Champions League titles if you’re not an absolute top player and people see what you’re really good at.

“So I think next season he could definitely give us a little bit more with his experience. He was great in Europe last year too.”

In a statement announcing his imminent departure, Casemiro insisted that he hoped to create “many more memories” before leaving Mana Utd at the end of the season.

Casemiro wrote: “I will carry Manchester United with me throughout my entire life.

“From the first day that I walked out at this beautiful stadium, I felt the passion of Old Trafford and the love that I now share with our supporters for this special club.

“It is not time to say goodbye; there are many more memories to create during the next four months.

“We still have a lot to fight for together; my complete focus will, as always, remain on giving my everything to help our club to succeed.

“It is so special and I will always carry this club with me for all my life. I will always be a Manchester United fan, my whole family too.

“In England, I am red, I am Manchester United until death. So all I want to say is: thank you for everything.

“It isn’t a goodbye, it is just a new chapter in my life, I will always be with Manchester United.

“Thank you, thank you everyone that made this time in my life so special, especially the fans. I will never forget my song! Thank you very much.”

Red Devils identify fresh midfield target

Brighton’s Carlos Baleba, Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and Bournemouth duo Alex Scott and Tyler Adams have all been linked as potential replacements for Casemiro.

And we revealed earlier today, another Bournemouth player, Marcus Tavernier, is also on INEOS’ radar and recently caught the attention of Old Trafford scouts.

A key factor in their interest in Tavernier is his versatility with Man Utd exploring the possibility of adding another adaptable wide player.

More Man Utd news: INEOS in for PSG star, Wharton chance

The Red Devils are targeting a surprise deal to sign Paris Saint-Germain winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia ahead of the summer transfer window.

Dressing room unrest could drive the Georgia international out of the Parc Des Princes with some of his team-mates in France think he is too selfish and prone to making the wrong decisions in the final third.

Man Utd will have to secure Champions League qualification if they want to secure a summer deal for Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton.

Wharton is ‘expected to leave Crystal Palace in the summer’ but only wants to join a Champions League club, giving Man Utd even more motivation to make the top four.