Man Utd have just given their ‘answer’ on Casemiro getting a new contract – Fabrizio Romano

With his importance to Manchester United arguably higher than it’s ever been and talk of a contract U-turn, Fabrizio Romano has revealed whether Casemiro is staying at Old Trafford next season.

Eyebrows were raised when Man Utd splashed out £70m (add-ons included) when signing Casemiro at the age of 30 in 2022.

The Brazilian midfielder enjoyed a sensational first season in England, helping United win the League Cup and scoring in the final.

Seasons two and three were much tougher, but the veteran has shown his class this term, once again hitting the heights and scoring seven goals along the way. He’s now just one goal shy of recording his best-ever season in front of goal.

His resurgence in form, undroppable status, and Man Utd’s expected return to the Champions League next term – a competition he’s won five times with Real Madrid – has prompted talk of a contract U-turn.

Man Utd announced earlier in the year that Casemiro would leave when his existing terms expire at season’s end.

His club-leading £350,000-a-week wages would be removed from the books, and United would go in a new direction with one and more probably two new midfielders signed in the summer.

And according to the latest from transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, Casemiro’s superb season is NOT enough to change Man Utd’s mind, and as it stands, there are no plans to discuss an extension.

“The answer from Manchester United today is that nothing has changed so far,” declared Romano on his YouTube channel.

The reporter then covered his back by acknowledging he ‘can’t predict the future’, and that a U-turn is possible.

However, that appeared to be a simple case of Romano not wanting to get caught out if the unlikely happens, and based on what he’s hearing so far, no U-turn is expected.

He continued: “As of today, my job is to tell you what’s happening today and as of today, Man Utd’s message is not about new negotiations with Casemiro.

“He’s on a big contract with very big salary. The age is a factor. Man Utd are delighted with Casemiro who is doing fantastic. For Michael Carrick, he’s a crucial player.

“You don’t need my words to tell you special Casemiro is… but Man Utd at the moment are not sending any message of ‘okay, let’s try to find a solution and keep Casemiro’.”

Romano concluded by stating that as yet, Casemiro still has nothing agreed with any other club, and Man Utd have “not reached out” to discuss a new deal.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Latest Man Utd news – Marcus Rashford twist…

In other news, Barcelona’s sporting director, Deco, has revealed an update on Marcus Rashford’s future at the Camp Nou, and it could be bad news for Manchester United after the Catalans’ recently re-elected president, Joan Laporta, dropped another significant hint on the 28-year-old’s future.

WINNERS AND LOSERS: Arsenal, Emery, West Ham, Rosenior, Man Utd, Diarra

READ MORE: Man Utd told to brutally snub Michael Carrick as Roy Keane names three ‘better options’ to become next permanent boss