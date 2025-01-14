Manchester United’s bid to offload Marcus Rashford this month has suffered a big blow after AC Milan’s plans to finance his signing by offloading Noah Okafor collapsed after a failed medical at RB Leipzig – to leave a new side as the favourites for the 60-cap England forward.

Rashford is gearing up for an emotional departure from Old Trafford this month after confirming he wants to try something new and with Manchester United not standing in his way, talks have been held with several potential suitors at finding him a new club. To that end, his brother and agent, Dwaine Maynard, has been actively looking to find the player a new club this month.

And last week Maynard held positive talks with officials at Milan, who had become the first club to actively engage in a bid to sign him. And while those talks were positive, United had made clear that any deal would need to contain both a 50% coverage of his wages – which equated to some £162,500 a week – as well as an obligation to buy if moving as part of a loan.

Milan for their part needed to shift players of their own first and the planned sale of Okafor to RB Leipzig had been step one towards their planned capture of Rashford.

However, after flying to Germany for talks and a medical with the Bundesliga side, the 24-year-old Switzerland international has seen the move break down after failing to pass the necessary fitness assessments.

Confirming the news that a deal is now OFF, Sky Germany reporter Philipp Hinze has revealed that RB Leipzig have ‘cancelled the transfer’ after the results of his medical showed that Okafor is “not ready for action”.

Hinze wrote on X: ‘Exclusive: RB Leipzig have stopped the Okafor transfer! The results of the medical check showed that Okafor is not an immediate help. The Swiss player is not ready for action. As a result, Leipzig have cancelled the transfer. Okafor will not move to Leipzig! Deal collapsed.’

Milan’s Rashford plans in tatters as new favourite emerges

As a direct result of the failure to shift Okafor, who has scored just seven goals in 52 appearances for Milan since a 2023 move from RB Salzburg, it remains in serious doubt whether the Rossoneri can now finance the move for Rashford.

Just a day prior, Sky Sports had confirmed their plans to launch an approach for Rashford, in the hope of beating fellow suitors, including Borussia Dortmund, to a potential deal.

They stated: ‘Milan adviser – and Rashford’s former team-mate – Zlatan Ibrahimovic has spoken publicly about wanting to speak to Rashford about a move.

‘Borussia Dortmund are also interested in the player but it is thought a move could prove too problematic for them due to the wages. However, United have maintained a positive relationship with Dortmund having loaned Jadon Sancho to them last season.

‘Sancho’s move worked for all parties – he performed well for Dortmund and it is understood United recovered all of his wages during his spell there.

‘Rashford’s camp has spoken to several European clubs to explore the conditions of a deal. As it stands, it is believed United’s preference remains a straight loan, if they are to allow him to leave.’

News of Milan’s failure to sell Okofor leaves Milan in a sticky situation. And unless they can find another buyer for the player – easier said than done after a failed medical – or offload another player, their hopes of landing Rashford could be as good as over.

At the same time as speaking with Milan, Maynard also held talks with Juventus, though the Bianconeri are not currently in a position themselves to secure his signing. Como have also thrown their hat into the ring, though Rashford is understood to have dismissed the chances of joining Cesc Fabregas’ side.

The player’s preference is understood to be a move to Spain – and ideally with Barcelona – though their finances make any move hugely unlikely and difficult.

And with Rudy Galetti confirming to TEAMtalk earlier this month that Borussia Dortmund were very much also in the mix for Rashford’s signature, the Bundesliga side looks to be fast emerging as the side best positioned to sign the star. They have agreed to offload Dutch winger Donyell Malen to Aston Villa on Tuesday evening, presenting the Bundesliga side with the finances – and crucially space in their side – to move for Rashford.

Rashford may not be United’s only high-profile exit this month either, with Napoli pushing hard to bring in Alejandro Garnacho.

United’s preference would be to keep the young Argentinian winger, who has shown a strong attitude to bounce back from his recent Manchester derby omission.

However, after the agreed sale of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to PSG for a €70m-plus-bonuses package, Antonio Conte’s side are ready to turn to Garnacho as a possible replacement.

As a result of their interest, our reporter Ben Jacobs has assessed the chances of that deal going through, having revealed the huge asking price United plan to put on the 20-year-old United star’s head.

Meanwhile, United have surprisingly identified a little-known Red Bull Salzburg ace as a replacement for Rashford, with Fabrizio Romano revealing how the player is now being considered as a shock option to move to Old Trafford by club chiefs.

And finally, Ruben Amorim is finally on the cusp of securing the first signing of his era after seeing off late Arsenal interest to tie up a deal for a much-coveted Paraguayan youngster.

By Samuel Bannister

AC Milan

How Rashford could fit in as a striker for Milan

One of Rashford’s most insistent suitors, with interest pushed by former teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Milan are still in a state of evolution after replacing head coach Paulo Fonseca with Sergio Conceicao.

Conceicao has been using a 4-3-3 formation so far, compared to the 4-2-3-1 Fonseca was using.

On paper, Milan’s strongest front three has Rafael Leao on the left wing, Alvaro Morata at centre-forward and Christian Pulisic on the right wing.

Although he encountered some issues with Fonseca, Leao is widely regarded as one of Milan’s best players, so if he is fit and firing, he could have the left-wing spot nailed down – forcing Rashford to take Morata’s place as a striker instead.

Rashford and Morata are different types of striker, of course, with the former being a more mobile option and the latter better with his back to goal, so it could depend on what kind of game plan Conceicao wants to deploy against a particular opponent.

Alternatively, Rashford could get his wish of playing on the left wing, but it would be hard to imagine a way for him and Leao to feature in the same team then.

From the wider role, he would likely be tasked with drifting inside to support Morata and benefit from the Spaniard bringing others into play.

There could still be a way for Morata, Leao and Rashford to all feature together, either by Rashford taking Pulisic’s place on the right wing or by Milan changing their shape. Conceicao sometimes used a 4-4-2 when he was in charge of Porto, so if he was to replicate that in his new job, Leao could play on the left and Pulisic on the right, with Rashford supporting Morata up front.

Again, this would enable him to play off Morata, but drifting in between the two roles he can play in, Rashford might be able to get himself in scoring situations.

Borussia Dortmund

How Rashford could fit as a right winger for Borussia Dortmund

This time last year, Borussia Dortmund were taking Jadon Sancho back on loan from Man Utd. Now, they’re interested in offering a lifeline to Rashford.

There has been room for plenty of attackers in Nuri Sahin’s recent lineups; a 4-1-3-2 shape has allowed the former Liverpool midfielder to cram in two wingers, a number 10 and two strikers.

If Dortmund were to persist with this shape, Rashford would have a few ways to fit in. Perhaps he could thrive as one of the two strikers, alongside either Serhou Guirassy or Maximilian Beier – especially since they are the only two out-and-out centre-forwards in the squad.

Playing on the left wing would be possible as well, but fellow Englishman, Jamie Gittens, has been in good form there this season and deserves to keep his place.

Therefore, the opposite flank might be easier for Rashford to claim his place on – especially since Malen is heading to Villa.

Karim Adeyemi would remain a spare option for Dortmund, capable of playing anywhere across the frontline, in a similar way to how Rashford wouldn’t be exclusively limited to one role.