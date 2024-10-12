Manchester United are in danger of missing out on their top managerial target, Thomas Tuchel, after multiple reports in Germany claimed the former Chelsea boss was in talks to become England boss – though a second source claims the FA still have other options under consideration and we can reveal how long Erik ten Hag has been given to save his job.

The 51-year-old has been out of work since departing Bayern Munich at the end of last season when the Germany giants surrendered their 11-season grip on the Bundesliga title and Bayer Leverkusen won the crown for the first time in their 120-year history. But with a rich history of trophy success in the game, Tuchel is not expected to be out of work for long, having already been linked with a series of top jobs.

Indeed, he held talks with Sir Jim Ratcliffe over the summer over the possibility of taking on the Manchester United job. And while the British billionaire was keen to appoint him as a successor to Erik ten Hag, Tuchel decided the timing was not right and wanted to take a break from the game.

United’s woeful start to the new season has seen Ten Hag placed under threat once again, though a board meeting this week decided to stand by their man once again, giving him more time to turn their form around.

However, we have reported throughout United’s struggles over the season that Tuchel has very much remained their No. 1 choice, with Ratcliffe even recommending to the board at Tuesday’s meeting in central London that he wants Ten Hag gone and wanted the German installed as his replacement.

Now United look like they are to miss out on Tuchel altogether with Welt TV revealing talks between Tuchel and the FA are ‘advanced’ and that ‘an agreement could be reached quickly’.

That report has since been backed up by several other sources confirming those talks, with Christian Falk also confirming on X that Tuchel is indeed ‘negotiating for the position as national coach of England’.

England have other candidates in mind as Ten Hag gets Man Utd sack timeline

England have been looking for a new boss since Gareth Southgate departed at the end of Euro 2024, where the Three Lions were once again beaten finalists.

Interim boss Lee Carsley had been seen as the favourite to take on the job permanently but Thursday’s shock home defeat to Greece – which saw the Three Lions suffer a first-ever defeat to them and lose a competitive match at Wembley for the first time in four years – has seen him fade from the picture. And in the immediate aftermath of Thursday’s loss, Carsley admitted he hoped to resume his role with the Under-21s anyway.

Despite the strong links to Tuchel in Germany, there has been no official confirmation from the FA, while journalist Ben Jacobs has taken to X to deny claims the FA has formally approached any candidate to take on the role.

And while Jacobs confirms Tuchel ‘would welcome’ an interview, he reveals that ‘Pep Guardiola and Graham Potter are also under consideration’, while neither Carsley nor Eddie Howe can be ruled out at this stage, though he does concede that any move for the Newcastle boss is considered a costly hire’.

Whether England’s apparent contact with Tuchel prompts an about-turn by United remains to be seen, though we understand the Dutchman has been informed by United that he now has just two games to save his job and a failure to get positive results in both could see the axe fall on his reign.

United next face Brentford at home next Saturday, before a Europa League game against Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce on Thursday 24 October.

With the United board now ‘split’ on Ten Hag’s reign, our sources have indicated that both Tuchel and Potter remain top of their list to take charge.

Latest Man Utd transfer news

Meanwhile, sporting director Dan Ashworth is already busying himself with plans for the January window and his top target is reported to be a new left-back.

United have once again been without the services of both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia this season, leaving the position as a real area of issue for the Red Devils.

As we exclusively revealed this week, Man Utd are seriously considering a move for Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell, who isn’t part of Enzo Maresca’s plans at Stamford Bridge.

Competition will come from both Atletico Madrid and Juventus, but a move to Old Trafford is understood to be of appeal to the 27-year-old.

He isn’t the only full-back on Ashworth’s list though as we understand that RB Salzburg star Amar Dedic is also being courted by Man Utd.

Dedic’s natural position is at right-back but he can also play as a centre-back or left-back. His versatility is one reason why Man Utd are keen on the 22-year-old.

Elsewhere, Ashworth is also on the cusp of agreeing a huge new deal to tie Kobbie Mainoo to the club for the foreseeable future. The teenager is one of United’s brightest hopes and consistent stars and news of his new arrangement will offer all associated with the club a timely boost.

