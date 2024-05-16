Jean-Clair Todibo, Jarrad Branthwaite and Gleison Bremer have all been linked with moves to Man Utd.

Manchester United will be in the market for a new centre-back in the summer transfer window – and they’ve been linked with a lot of potential targets.

Raphael Varane has already confirmed that he will leave the club in the summer upon the expiry of his contract, following three seasons at Old Trafford.

Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire also face uncertain futures at the club as Manchester United plan to overhaul the squad.

Below, TEAMtalk guides you through all the centre-backs that United have been linked with since the last transfer window closed. We tell you their ages, current clubs, contract situations and what the level of interest might be.

PREMIER LEAGUE

Tosin Adarabioyo

Current club: Fulham

Age: 26

Contract expires: 2024

Tosin has informed Fulham that he won’t be signing a contract extension and his current deal is set to expire at the end of June.

TEAMtalk revealed that United, Tottenham and Newcastle are all big admirers of the 26-year-old and have been battling for his signature.

Jarrad Branthwaite

Current club: Everton

Age: 21

Contract expires: 2027

Branthwaite has been Everton’s standout performer in 2023/24 and TEAMtalk understands that United have made the centre-back their top defensive target.

The Toffees value the 21-year-old at around £80million, although United are reportedly planning an opening offer of £55million.

Marc Guehi

Current club: Crystal Palace

Age: 23

Contract expires: 2026

A Chelsea academy graduate, Guehi has gone from strength to strength since joining Crystal Palace in the summer of 2021.

He has been linked with a return to Stamford Bridge but United, Liverpool and Arsenal have also been credited with an interest in the England international.

Max Kilman

Current club: Wolves

Age: 26

Contract expires: 2028

Kilman was the subject of a £30million bid from Napoli last year, though Wolves rebuffed this and he subsequently penned a new five-year deal at the Molineux.

But United could test Wolves’ resolve with a summer bid as they have reportedly sent staff to watch the 26-year-old several times this season.

Murillo

Current club: Nottingham Forest

Age: 21

Contract expires: 2028

Murillo joined Nottingham Forest from Corinthians last year and has enjoyed an impressive debut season in the Premier League.

Online reports in England claim that United, Chelsea and Liverpool have registered their interest in the centre-back, while Paris Saint-Germain are keeping tabs on his development.

Micky van de Ven

Current club: Tottenham

Age: 23

Contract expires: 2029

Since joining Tottenham from Wolfsburg last summer, Van de Ven has made a seamless transition to Premier League football.

Online reports in England claim that United are big admirers of the Netherlands international, although a summer move seems highly unlikely.

LA LIGA

Ronald Araujo

Current club: Barcelona

Age: 25

Contract expires: 2026

Barcelona may sell Araujo in the summer in order to comply with FFP regulations and sources have told TEAMtalk that United hold a genuine interest in the Uruguay international.

Pau Cubarsi

Current club: Barcelona

Age: 17

Contract expires: 2027

United were reportedly looking to trigger the £8.5million release clause in Cubarsi’s contract, but he’s since signed a new deal at Barcelona and the clause now stands at £430.6million.

Mikayil Faye

Current club: Barcelona

Age: 19

Contract expires: 2027

Despite the fact that Faye is yet to feature for Barcelona’s first team, the centre-back has reportedly done enough to attract interest from United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen and Inter Milan.

Nacho Fernandez

Current club: Real Madrid

Age: 34

Contract expires: 2024

Nacho will end his 23-year association with Madrid this summer and reports in Spain – not necessarily from the most reliable outlets – have mentioned United as a potential destination for the versatile defender.

Jules Kounde

Current club: Barcelona

Age: 25

Contract expires: 2027

Kounde – who can play at right-back and centre-back – faces an uncertain future at Barcelona and United’s interest in the 25-year-old has been confirmed by our own colleague Rudy Galetti.

BUNDESLIGA

Matthijs De Ligt

Current club: Bayern Munich

Age: 24

Contract expires: 2027

De Ligt played under Erik ten Hag at Ajax and reports in Germany claim that the manager wants to reunite with the centre-back at Old Trafford.

Odilon Kossounou

Current club: Bayer Leverkusen

Age: 23

Contract expires: 2026

Kossounou helped Bayer Leverkusen win the Bundesliga title this season, and he has been linked with moves to United and Tottenham.

Castello Lukeba

Current club: RB Leipzig

Age: 21

Contract expires: 2028

Lukeba has enjoyed an impressive debut season at RB Leipzig and reports in the defender’s native France claim that United have been monitoring his progress.

Willian Pacho

Current club: Eintracht Frankfurt

Age: 22

Contract expires: 2028

Online reports in England claim that United have sent scouts to Frankfurt to watch Pacho, who has also been linked with Liverpool and Arsenal.

Edmond Tapsoba

Current club: Bayer Leverkusen

Age: 25

Contract expires: 2028

Alongside Kossounou, Tapsoba played an integral role in Bayer Leverkusen’s Bundesliga triumph and Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that United have been scouting the defender for a long time.

Dayot Upamecano

Current club: Bayern Munich

Age: 25

Contract expires: 2026

Upamecano has fallen down the pecking order at Bayern Munich and our correspondent Rudy Galetti recently revealed that he’s on United’s shortlist.

LIGUE 1

Jean-Clair Todibo

Current club: OGC Nice

Age: 24

Contract expires: 2027

TEAMtalk can confirm that United hold a serious interest in Todibo and they have already held talks with his representatives.

Leny Yoro

Current club: Lille

Age: 18

Contract expires: 2025

Yoro is regarded as one of the best young centre-backs in the world and TEAMtalk understands that United scouts have been present at a number of the defender’s matches.

🇫🇷✨ 18-year-old center-back Leny Yoro has been impressive for Lille this season! 👏 Many top european clubs hold strong interest, one to watch. 💫pic.twitter.com/PgA6HyJwKD — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) April 4, 2024

SERIE A

Alessandro Bastoni

Current club: Inter

Age: 25

Contract expires: 2028

United are reportedly lining up a £52million bid for Bastoni ahead of the transfer window, although the rumour has come from a questionable source in Spain.

Gleison Bremer

Current club: Juventus

Age: 27

Contract expires: 2028

A number of outlets in both England and Italy have confirmed United’s interest in Bremer, who is reportedly valued at £51million.

Riccardo Calafiori

Current club: Bologna

Age: 21

Contract expires: 2027

Calafiori has excelled for Bologna in 2023/24 and his performances have not gone unnoticed, with United, Tottenham and Juventus reportedly keeping tabs on the defender.

Dean Huijsen

Current club: Juventus

Age: 19

Contract expires: 2028

Huijsen has spent the second half of the 2023/24 season on loan at Roma and United are among the many clubs to be scouting the teenager.

Jhon Lucumi

Current club: Bologna

Age: 25

Contract expires: 2026

Lucumi could leave Bologna in the summer, with reports in his native Colombia indicating that United and Atletico Madrid have both made enquiries into his availability.

Giorgio Scalvini

Current club: Atalanta

Age: 20

Contract expires: 2028

Scalvini signed a new long-term contract at Atalanta earlier this year but reports in Italy claim that United are still sending scouts to follow the 20-year-old.

PRIMEIRA LIGA

Ousmane Diomande

Current club: Sporting CP

Age: 20

Contract expires: 2027

Diomande helped Sporting CP win the Primeira Liga in 2023/24 and his form has reportedly attracted the attention of some of Europe’s biggest clubs, including United.

Goncalo Inacio

Current club: Sporting CP

Age: 22

Contract expires: 2027

Reports out of Portugal suggest that United and Liverpool are battling to sign Inacio, who has a £51million release clause in his Sporting CP contract.

Antonio Silva

Current club: Benfica

Age: 20

Contract expires: 2027

Silva has established himself as one of the most sought-after defenders in Europe and Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that United scouts have been monitoring his development.

REST OF THE WORLD

Aaron Anselmino

Current club: Boca Juniors

Age: 19

Contract expires: 2028

According to reports in Argentina, United were planning to trigger the £18.5million release clause in Anselmino’s contract but Boca Juniors have now removed that clause.

