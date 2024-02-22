Man Utd ‘certainly’ in hunt for outstanding Serie A centre-back who’ll command over £60m

Manchester United are reportedly ‘certainly’ interested in Juventus defender Gleison Bremer and have been told that they’ll have to pay north of £60million to land him.

Seven different players have occupied the centre-back positions for the Old Trafford outfit this season. The reasons for that are mixed, with injuries and form forcing Erik ten Hag’s hand.

It seems he’s not 100 per cent aware of who his best partnership is anymore – of last season’s preferred pair, Lisandro Martinez has been injured most of the season, and Raphael Varane’s form has dropped off.

To rectify that, it seems United are keen to snare an elite defender that they know will start almost every game.

They have been linked with a number of big names of late.

That list includes: Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen and Bremer, among others.

It was recently reported that Bremer was to be the subject of an ‘assault’ by the Red Devils.

That followed reports that the defender was valued by Juventus at £85million, with his recent contract – signed in December – giving them cause to raise his asking price.

United ‘certainly’ keen on Bremer

There has since been confirmation from Calciomercato that United will be in the mix for him.

Indeed, the Italian outlet reports that they ‘really like’ him, with another outlet stating they are ‘certainly’ one of the sides who could move for Bremer.

Calciomercato also states that their interest ‘could become concrete’ in the summer.

That suggests there’s a good chance a United bid is coming, and while it’ll not be cheap, they’ll be happy to know Bremer will not cost quite as much as previously believed.

Juventus want £60m for Bremer

Indeed, the report details how the Brazilian defender ‘is not worth less than’ £60million to Juventus.

That means United could pay £25million below what they thought they might have to in order to land him.

United have paid far more than £60million for a defender previously – they shelled £80million on Harry Maguire from Leicester City in 2019.

As such, there seems to be no reason to suggest they wouldn’t drop a big sum on Bremer.

If they are to pay his asking price, United could line up with a centre-back pairing worth £140million next season, given Maguire’s recent resurgence has him as a central figure in Ten Hag’s plans.

