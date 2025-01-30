A connected deal is opening the door for Marcus Rashford to join Barcelona

Manchester United and Marcus Rashford could both get their way after the winger’s preferred transfer nudged a step closer to reality thanks to a connected second deal.

Rashford, 27, has been omitted from Ruben Amorim’s last 11 matchday squads. That number will rise to 12 on Thursday night, with Rashford not expected to be included in Man Utd’s squad for the Europa League clash with FCSB.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, has been informed Rashford and Amorim’s relationship is completely broken.

Despite Amorim publicly suggesting there could be a way back for the forward if he remains at Man Utd beyond the February 3 deadline, it’s out understanding Rashford is finished at Man Utd for as long as Amorim remains at the helm.

As such, Amorim is determined to ship Rashford out as soon as possible and the player’s ideal outcome is joining Barcelona.

Rashford must be willing to accept a squad role to make the deal happen given Hansi Flick’s regular front three of Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal are top scoring in both LaLiga and the Champions League.

Man Utd too must make a compromise, with Barcelona unlikely to commit to absorbing Rashford’s full £325,000-a-week salary during a a loan.

The LaLiga giant are open to landing Rashford, though must move a player or two on before they can fit the frontman within their financial limits.

And according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the player Barca have in mind is Ansu Fati.

“Barca remain open to his exit in the final week of January,” wrote Romano on January 26. “Ansu didn’t want to leave so far, but still one to watch in the final days.

“Barcelona keep contacts active for Marcus Rashford in case Ansu decides to leave.”

Per the latest from Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, Ajax are weighing up a move for 22-year-old Fati.

The forward is one of four attackers in their sights for a late-window swoop, with the others Oliver Edvardsen (Go Ahead Eagles), Rabbi Matondo (Rangers) and Carlos Forbs (Wolves). Forbs is on loan at Wolves from Ajax and a recall is among the options Ajax are considering.

However, De Telegraaf label Fati by far the most ‘eye-catching’ and high profile of the moves Ajax are weighing up.

Barcelona are very open to moving Fati on via the loan route, and if Ajax can convince the Spaniard to sign up, Rashford’s chances of moving to Barcelona will soar.

Latest Man Utd news – Mathys Tel, Alejandro Garnacho

In other news, Man Utd are one of FIVE Premier League clubs chasing the signature of Mathys Tel who has the green light to leave Bayern Munich.

Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal are circling, while Aston Villa have now entered the frame amid their imminent sale of Jhon Duran to Al-Nassr (€77m plus add-ons).

One reporter claims Tel favours joining Man Utd above all suitors, though TEAMtalk understands Bayern prefer a permanent sale and United are only willing to sanction a loan deal for the time being.

Elsewhere, Napoli have informed Alejandro Garnacho they will return with an improved second bid if Man Utd agree to reduce their demands.

United value Garnacho in the region of £60m/€71.7m and per Sky Sports, there is an £8.4m/€10m valuation gap between Napoli and the Red Devils at present.

Napoli’s first bid that was quickly rejected by Man Utd was worth £42m/€50m. Chelsea remain attentive to the situation and could launch their first bid in the coming days.