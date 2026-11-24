Amid persistent speculation Cole Palmer will eventually leave Chelsea for Manchester United, an insider has revealed how close a deal actually is to being agreed.

It’s no secret Palmer is a boyhood Man Utd fan having been born and raised in Manchester. He rose through the ranks of bitter rivals Manchester City before being sold to Chelsea, though murmurings around a return to his home city by way of Old Trafford refuse to go away.

The Red Devils are a shambles right now, though in truth, Chelsea don’t lack for problems of their own.

The Blues are labouring in a season in which they were expected to challenge for the title whilst benefittng from free midweeks without European football.

Instead, Chelsea already look on course to miss out on Champions League football, with the BlueCo project no closer to resembling anything like a success.

What’s more, the cracks in Palmer’s relationship with Chelsea may already be showing.

In the immediate aftermath of Chelsea’s 4-1 thumping at the hands of Leeds on Saturday, Palmer refused to join his teammates in clapping the Chelsea fans.

Palmer instead chose to walk straight down the tunnel, but not before engaging in what was termed an ‘angry’ exchange with Joao Pedro.

Now, a fresh update from reporter Dean Jones has shed light on whether Palmer to Man Utd is possible, and if so, how close it is to becoming a reality.

Could Man Utd sign Cole Palmer?

Writing for Flashscore, Jones stated: ‘Cole Palmer’s Chelsea future is not in question just yet, but the mood around him is becoming harder to ignore.

‘He’s been enduring a difficult year, in which he’s been pushed out of the England international set-up, with his form dipping and questions beginning to emerge about his demeanour as well as his performances.

‘Chelsea’s 4-1 defeat to Leeds at the weekend only added to the frustration.

‘Footage subsequently emerged of Joao Pedro appearing to encourage Palmer to acknowledge the supporters, only for the Chelsea star to walk away without doing so.

‘It was an uncomfortable moment on an already disappointing afternoon, and there is a growing sense that Palmer’s body language is not sitting particularly well with everyone around the club.

‘That does not necessarily mean there is a serious problem developing, but it does provide fresh fuel for speculation about his longer-term future.

‘Manchester United is a name that inevitably enters the conversation whenever doubts surface about Palmer’s Chelsea career.

‘He has previously been linked with a move to Old Trafford, and those rumours could gain renewed attention now that Mauricio Pochettino is in charge at United.

‘Palmer enjoyed working under the Argentine at Chelsea and was one of his most frequently used players during their time together. Their relationship was a positive one, making the prospect of a reunion an easy storyline to revisit.’

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Of course, it must be mentioned that Palmer is contracted to Chelsea until 2034 having recently penned an extension.

Furthermore, a move to Man Utd would not be viable if the Red Devils are playing in the Championship next season.

For January, United only have roughly a £50m budget, and their focus is on making additions at left-back, centre-back and striker.

Accordingly, the chances of Palmer signing for Man Utd any time soon are exceedingly slim, and Jones concluded by noting a breakdown in relations at Stamford Bridge would be required.

The reporter stated: ‘For now, there is no indication that he is actively looking for a way out.

‘A significant deterioration in relations between player and club would probably be required before an exit became a realistic prospect.’