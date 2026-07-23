Manchester United and Chelsea have learned how much it may take to secure the services of Fenerbahce star Archie Brown, as both clubs seek to address their left-back shortages.

Despite throwing hundreds of millions at their defence in recent years, Man Utd are still seemingly on the lookout for a new left-back.

Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall is on their transfer wishlist, but the Magpies have reportedly slapped a £60m price tag on his head.

Man Utd do have Luke Shaw, who is not the athlete he once was, Diogo Dalot, and Patrick Dorgu as left-back/left wing-back options, but the club’s co-owners, INEOS, are still looking elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Chelsea need to fill the void left by Marc Cucurella, who departed Stamford Bridge to join Real Madrid last month for a fee that could rise to £51.8m.

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso can play the likes of Malo Gusto, Jorrel Hato, and Josh Acheampong there if needs be, but the Blues want an out-and-out left-back for the upcoming season.

TEAMtalk previously revealed that Man Utd and Chelsea are keeping tabs on Fenerbahce’s Brown, who has been the subject of interest from Sunderland and Nottingham Forest in 2026.

Reports have suggested the Tricky Trees bid £13m for the 24-year-old, who began his career at Derby County before moving to Lausanne Sport in 2021, but that came to nothing.

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The 6ft 3in defender, who spent two years at Gent before joining the Turkish giants in 2025, has two years left on his contract at Fenerbahce, although there is the option to extend a further 12 months.

Brown joined for just under £7m and went on to score five goals and seven assists in 38 appearances in all competitions in a season where they claimed the Turkish Super Cup.

Man Utd eye cheaper Lewis Hall alternative

TEAMtalk reported that Fenerbahce are keen on keeping the former England Under-20 international but every player has his price.

And according to Turkish publication Sabah, that is around £17m, plus a percentage of any future sell-ons.

However, Fenerbahce manager Ismail Kartal isn’t keen on parting ways with the player.

Both Michael Carrick’s Man Utd and Alonso’s Chelsea are said to consider him as a transfer option, with Brown reportedly ‘very keen’ on returning to England.

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If these quoted fees are true, that is very much affordable for the Premier League giants, although he may not be up to Hall’s standard. It just remains to be seen if either will make a concerted effort to secure his services in the coming weeks.

Incidentally, we understand that Chelsea have explored a move for Bayer Leverkusen’s Alejandro Grimaldo before the Spain international opted to return to La Liga with Atletico Madrid.

Then, they pursued Rayo Vallecano’s Pep Chavarria but after that stalled, players such as Brown have come into the picture. Either way, Man Utd and Chelsea are likely to be busy before the summer window slams shut.

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