Man Utd, Chelsea receive major blow in race for England striker as surprise suitors emerge

Manchester United and Chelsea are among several clubs considering a move for Ivan Toney but Brentford are standing firm on their huge price tag, per reports.

It’s no secret that the England striker is ready to leave the Bees this summer and a move has seemed likely given he has less than 12 months remaining on his contract.

Toney, 28, signed for Brentford in 2018 and has scored 72 goals for the club – playing a key role in their promotion from the Championship and their continued Premier League survival.

He notched an impressive 21 goals in 2022/23, while last term his progress was disrupted by an eight-month suspension for gambling breaches.

That hasn’t put Toney’s suitors off though with Man Utd, Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal all heavily linked with him in recent weeks.

There have been rumours that Brentford could sell Toney for £40m this summer due to his contract situation but according to The Independent, this is not the case.

The report claims that Thomas Frank’s side are holding out for £60m for the forward – putting a move to one of the Premier League’s elite sides in doubt.

A surprise switch to Saudi Arabia is now a possibility for the former Peterborough and Newcastle man.

READ MORE: Man Utd plot shock move for former Chelsea star as Dan Ashworth eyes bargain solution to glaring problem

Saudi clubs consider Ivan Toney swoop

As we reported on Monday, several Saudi sides are considering a move for Toney before the transfer window slams shut.

Al-Ahli in particular are looking to prise him away from the Premier League. Al-Ahli, who already have the likes of Roberto Firmino and Riyad Mahrez on their books, have admired Toney since the winter window and are considering sending him a lucrative contract offer.

They also have the potential to blow any Man Utd bid for Toney out of the water, as they are one of four clubs owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

Toney is weighing up his options and is yet to make a final decision on his next move.

Man Utd will now have to turn to other striker targets and Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin has emerged as an option in recent weeks.

Like Toney, his contract is set to expire next summer and negotiations over an extension are currently at a standstill.

Everton could be forced into a sale if a sizeable bid is put forward for the 27-year-old.

As for Chelsea, they are in talks with Atletico Madrid to re-sign Joao Felix, this time in a permanent move.

His best position is as a false nine but he can also play as a centre-forward or left-winger, so could provide cover in multiple positions for the Blues.

DON’T MISS: Matthijs de Ligt: What Ten Hag disciple can add for Man Utd and why Juventus, Bayern moves didn’t work out