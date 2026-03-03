Chelsea offered a blank cheque to Benjamin Sesko three years before the Man Utd striker decided to move to Old Trafford, according to reports.

Sesko joined the Red Devils in the summer transfer window, in a deal that cost Man Utd around £74m (€85m, $99m), after netting 39 goals in 87 appearances for RB Leipzig.

After only four Premier League clubs scored fewer goals than the Red Devils last season, United were keen to upgrade their attack over the summer.

Sesko took a lot of criticism earlier on in the season with the Slovenia international scoring just twice in all competitions up until January.

But the 22-year-old has come alive since Ruben Amorim was sacked, contributing three goals in his last three matches and seven in his last eight fixtures.

Sesko is a hot topic this week after thundering in a match-winning header against Crystal Palace at the weekend and The Sun have done a piece on how the Slovenian pushed for the deal in the summer.

In that, The Sun have revealed that Chelsea were extremely interested in Sesko’s services in 2022, with the Blues hierarchy ready to offer him anything he wanted to get the transfer over the line.

The report added: ‘[Christopher] Vivell knew Sesko well from his seven-year spell with the Red Bull group. He was also at Chelsea when they attempted to buy Sesko in 2022.

‘Chelsea were so keen to recruit Sesko a well-placed source says they offered him “whatever he wanted”.’

Bruno Fernandes: Sesko is ‘never just happy with a goal’

Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes has revealed that Sesko is currently not happy as the young striker will not rest until he is scoring every week for the Red Devils.

Fernandes told Sky Sports: “He’s [Sesko] a very good player, we just wanted to get his confidence.

“He is a kid that wants to improve. He is never just happy with a goal. He is very aware that he needs to score week in, week out for this club.

“Hopefully he will have more goals between now and the end of the season.”

Former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown has revealed that Sesko is one of a growing number of players at Old Trafford who want interim boss Michael Carrick to remain as manager.

Brown told Football Insider: “Sesko’s improvement recently has been amazing.

“At the start of the season he looked a little bit shy and not as combative as you want your striker to be, but he’s really grown and adapted to the league.

“A large part of it is because of the changes Carrick has made since taking over from Amorim, they’re not afraid to get the ball forward and into the box quicker.

“It’s been a long time since Man United have had a striker who can dominate in the air and head the ball, and it’s such a valuable asset to have.

“You can see the players are now much more willing to deliver crosses into the area.

“From everything I hear around the club and see on the pitch, it looks like the players including Sesko are happy playing under Carrick and that shows in the results.

“The players are happy under him, I’m sure they want him to stay so they can keep this up, so again that’s another reason he could get the job permanently.”

Man Utd transfer news: Manuel Ugarte part of £312.9m exodus

Elsewhere at Old Trafford, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Manuel Ugarte is attacting interest ahead of the summer and could follow Casemiro out of the door.

As a potential replacement for the pair, Man Utd are now reportedly keen on a 2026 summer deal for Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

The report names Guimarares as one of three big-name midfielders that the Red Devils are interested in with Newcastle team-mate Sandro Tonali and Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson the other two.

The future of Red Devils captain Fernandes has been a source of much discussion but we now understand that the Portugal international is planning to sit down with Man Utd this summer to discuss his future.