Manchester United and Chelsea winger target Kingsley Coman has talked about his decision to reject Premier League interest in favour of a new Bayern Munich contract.

The France international had been in the final few months of his deal, sparking rumours of a transfer to England. Chelsea were immediately in the frame to sign him and improve their attacking options even more.

But the Blues were soon joined by Prem rivals United, with both clubs plotting a shrewd free transfer. Sky Sports reported in December that the Red Devils were hoping to strike a pre-contract agreement with Coman.

That came amid Bayern’s unwillingness to meet the star’s huge wage demands.

However, the wide man’s future was sorted on January 12 as he penned a new Bayern contract lasting until June 2027.

During an interview with German source Sport 1, via Sport Witness, Coman explained why he renewed the terms.

“I had a lot of good conversations with those in charge and the coach,” he said. “At some point it was clear to me: I have everything here, so I don’t have to look elsewhere.

Kingsley Coman aims to ‘give something back’

“FC Bayern are like a family. When you get as much help as I did, especially after my heart surgery earlier in the season, you obviously want to give something back. You want to fight and do everything for the people who support you.”

The 25-year-old added: “[I’m] very glad! It makes me happy and proud to be going into the future with FC Bayern. With my contract extension, I made the best possible choice for myself and my career.”

Coman has won a host of trophies during his time at the Allianz Arena, most notably six Bundesliga titles and one Champions League. The Bavarians could add to their cabinet this season as they are top of the league and into the UCL last-16.

Kingsley Coman has been affected by a heart issue, a calf injury and coronavirus this season, as well as other problems. That has limited him to 18 outings in all competitions, during which he has bagged five goals.

Man Utd punish star over disciplinary issue

Meanwhile, United have reportedly sanctioned Aaron Wan-Bissaka after he failed to turn up to training on more than one occasion.

The right-back’s form has dropped off this season following his once stellar displays for United. In fact, he has struggled alongside a host of other Red Devils stars amid their patchy form this term.

According to journalist Duncan Castles, Wan-Bissaka is now in the firing line for his actions off the pitch, too.

The right-back has missed United’s past four games. Rangnick confirmed in mid-January that the player was “still ill”. However, Castles has claimed that there is more to the story.

Castles said that the right-back has missed “a lot of training” sessions. He added that Wan-Bissaka’s reasoning does not conform with the usual practice.

“I’m told that on at least one occasion he failed to turn up to training, citing illness as a reason, calling in to say that he was ill and that’s why he wasn’t coming in for training,” Castles told the Transfer Window podcast.

“That’s very unusual at a football club. Generally if you have an illness you’ll come into the training ground, allow the club doctors to assess you, and then they make a decision in collaboration with the player as to whether you train and obviously the best way to get you healthy again to play.

“I’m told that he’s been disciplined by the club for failing to turn up to training.”

