Manchester United intend to make three major additions to their forward line, and with deals one and two already lined up, the club have now chosen between Antoine Semenyo and Bryan Mbeumo for signing number three.

A monumental summer window is on the horizon at Old Trafford, with Man Utd giving Ruben Amorim freedom to reshape his squad in his image. Winning the Europa League will go a long way to determining the scope and scale of United’s plans. Success in that competition will secure entry into next year’s Champions League and generate around £85m in extra income.

One player who intends to sign for Man Utd irrespective of whether there’s UCL football on offer is Matheus Cunha.

The Brazilian is prioritising signing for Man Utd despite an upcoming meeting with Arsenal’s sporting director, Andrea Berta.

Cunha has already partially approved a transfer to Man Utd who are ready to pay his £62.5m release clause.

Cunha is expected to be signing No 1 at Old Trafford, with Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap next up.

Delap is Man Utd’s No 1 striker target and via a clause in his contract, can be signed for just £30m. A deal for Delap isn’t the sure thing it is for Cunha, however, with the frontman understood to want Champions League football.

As such, defeating Tottenham in Bilbao on Wednesday, May 21, could prove pivotal in that regard.

Elsewhere, Sky Sports have now brought news of Man Utd wanting to make a third addition to their attacking ranks.

Wingers Bryan Mbeumo and Antoine Semenyo are on United’s shortlist. Of the two, it’s relayed Man Utd are favouring a move for Bournemouth’s Semenyo.

Sky Sports stated: ‘Man Utd are understood to want the likes of Liam Delap, Matheus Cunha and one of either Antoine Semenyo or Bryan Mbeumo for their forward line, and they will become an increasingly attractive destination if they can offer Champions League football next season.

‘Semenyo is believed to be ahead of Mbeumo on the list of targets at United.’

But while Man Utd favour the Cherries ace, they by no means have a transfer all to themselves. Sky noted Liverpool, Newcastle and Tottenham are all keen on the 25-year-old right-footer too.

Numerous exits coming to fund major rebuild

Signing all three would lock Man Utd into a colossal outlay on just new attackers. Cunha (£62.5m) and Delap (£30m) will cost a combined £92.5m, while Bournemouth are believed to value Semenyo at £70m.

Man Utd will fancy their chances of pulling off a deal for Semenyo at a lower sum, with transfer insider, Rudy Galetti, previously telling TEAMtalk £40m is a more realistic price point.

Aiding United’s cause in overhauling their squad will be a handful of major exits.

Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof and Christian Eriksen are all in line to leave via free agency and their wages will be shed from the books.

Regarding sales, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Marcus Rashford can all depart.

Sancho’s conditional obligation to buy at Chelsea worth between £22m-£25m has already been triggered. The Blues can back out of the deal even though the criteria (Chelsea finishing 14th or higher in the Premier League) has already been met.

Pulling the plug and returning Sancho to Man Utd would force Chelsea into paying a £5m penalty fee to Man Utd. In that scenario, Man Utd would then explore sale opportunities with other clubs.

Antony and Rashford have done their chances of securing big-money moves a world of good by dazzling during their respective loan spells at Real Betis and Aston Villa.

Villa’s deal with Rashford contains an option to buy worth £40m. The club are interested in taking up their option but will wait to see if they qualify for the Champions League before making a final call.

Rashford’s dream outcome is joining Barcelona and per Fabrizio Romano, the LaLiga leaders are interested in striking a deal.

Latest Man Utd news – U-turn confirmed / Transfer race lost

In other news, one player no longer expected to leave the club – despite being out of contract in the summer – is Tom Heaton.

Man Utd have opened talks over a one-year contract extension with their third-choice goalkeeper. Heaton has not played for United in more than two years, though his importance to the club extends beyond just his availability as back-up to the back-up.

Elsewhere, Man Utd look to have fallen short in the race to snap up a free agent defender who’s now on course to join a club who provide a much greater guarantee of winning trophies.

January 2018: Signs first professional contract with Bristol City

May 2018: Makes his senior debut by coming on as a substitute on the final day of the Championship season

January 2019: Gets recalled by Bristol City halfway through a loan spell in League Two with Newport County

January 2020: Joins Sunderland for a six-month loan spell in League One

September 2020: Scores his first goal for Bristol City

May 2021: Named the Bristol City Young Player of the Year after making 50 appearances in all competitions

January 2022: Wins the Championship Player of the Month award for scoring three goals and adding three assists

June 2022: Earns his international debut for Ghana

January 2023: Signs for Premier League side Bournemouth in a £10m deal

April 2023: Scores his first Premier League goal for Bournemouth

March 2024: Earns a nomination for the Premier League player of the month award

May 2024: Concludes his first full Premier League season with eight goals to his name

September 2024: Reaches the landmark of 50 Premier League appearances and celebrates by scoring his third goal of the new season in just the sixth game

November 2024: Opens the scoring in Bournemouth’s first ever win over Manchester City

January 2025: Gets a goal and assist in the same Premier League match for the first time against Chelsea

April 2025: Scores inside the opening minute to help Bournemouth beat Fulham with the club’s third fastest Premier League goal, and two weeks later scores against Manchester United to achieve the highest-scoring season of his career