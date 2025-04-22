Man Utd have identified their ideal replacement for Andre Onana

Manchester United have identified their No 1 target to replace Andre Onana and how much he can be signed for – along with how much United expect to collect from selling the Cameroonian – have both been revealed.

Onana has delivered a second consecutive error-strewn season, with his future at Man Utd now in serious doubt. Indeed, The MEN reported Amorim ‘decided less than two months into his tenure that United would need a new goalkeeper.’

Publicly, Onana still has Amorim’s support, but this is simply to maintain his confidence and prevent Onana’s price tag from plummeting. Privately, Amorim wants the United hierarchy to splash out on a more reliable shot-stopper who can help the leaky backline commit less mistakes.

According to the Daily Mirror, Man Utd would be willing to sever ties with Onana if offers ‘in excess’ of £20m are lodged. Onana has confirmed interest from Saudi Arabian sides.

But of course, Onana will only be allowed to leave if Man Utd sign a worthy replacement. On that front, Portuguese outlet Record recently claimed Man Utd have stepped up their scouting efforts on Diogo Costa.

And per the latest from Correio da Manha the 25-year-old has now been installed as ‘Manchester United’s preferred goalkeeper to replace Onana.’

The report confirmed United’s recent scouting missions before adding Andre Villas-Boas – Porto’s president – is ‘rubbing his hands in glee’ at the prospect of a sale…

Diogo Costa to Man Utd latest

Porto would gladly retain their superstar stopper who captains the side and was named Primeira Liga goalkeeper of the season two years running in the 2021/22 and 2022/23 campaigns.

However, the big three in Portugal rely on blockbuster sales of their finest stars to sustain their models and of late, many of their biggest names have moved to England.

Costa could be next in line and his €75m / £64.5m release clause offers guidance as to how much a deal might cost. But per The Mirror, Porto could be willing to sanction a sale for €58m / £50m.

Porto would obviously aim to generate the biggest fee possible and aiding their chances is the presence of Manchester City in the picture.

Like United, City are exploring the market for a new starting goalkeeper amid continued uncertainty surrounding Ederson.

The Brazilian has just one year remaining on his contract and if City decide to cash in, a lucrative sale to Saudi Arabia will await.

Correio da Manha verified claims Villas-Boas is willing to sell Costa for a sum slightly below his release clause.

The report added: ‘Villas-Boas is even open to releasing the goalkeeper, but for a value very close to the termination clause and only after FC Porto participates in the Club World Cup,’

The revamped Club World Cup takes place between June 14 – July 13. Porto are among those taking part, meaning Man Utd and/or Man City may have to wait until the middle part of the summer window before ramping up a deal for Costa.

IN FOCUS: The rise of Diogo Costa

By Samuel Bannister

August 2017: Costa makes his reserves debut for Porto after developing for six years in their youth system.

September 2018: Porto give Costa the club award for Newcomer of the Year.

December 2018: Legendary Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas describes Costa as his ‘successor’ at Porto.

April 2019: Porto win the UEFA Youth League, with Costa starting in the final against Chelsea.

September 2019: Costa makes his first-team debut for Porto and keeps a clean sheet against Santa Clara in a league cup game.

November 2019: Costa again keeps a clean sheet while making his Primeira Liga debut against Boavista.

August 2020: Porto win the Portuguese cup, with Costa starting in the final against Benfica after playing in all the previous rounds.

December 2020: Costa makes his Champions League debut and keeps a clean sheet against Olympiacos.

September 2021: Costa is voted as the Primeira Liga Goalkeeper of the Month.

October 2021: Portugal boss Fernando Santos gives Costa his senior international debut and he keeps a clean sheet in a friendly against Qatar.

March 2022: Costa is named the Goalkeeper of the Month for the fourth time in a row after Porto’s 16-game unbeaten run.

March 2022: Portugal rely on Costa as their first-choice keeper for the World Cup qualification play-offs.

June 2022: Costa is named in the Primeira Liga Team of the Year after keeping 15 clean sheets and winning the league title.

October 2022: Costa becomes the first goalkeeper in Champions League history to save three consecutive penalties.

November 2022: Costa makes his World Cup debut, becoming Portugal’s youngest keeper at a major international tournament at the age of 23.

January 2023: Porto win the Portuguese league cup, with Costa keeping a clean sheet against Sporting in the final.

March 2023: Costa reaches the milestone of 100 appearances for Porto.

June 2023: Porto win the Portuguese cup and Costa again keeps a clean sheet in the final, against Braga.

June 2023: Costa is named in the Primeira Liga Team of the Year again, despite Porto finishing second.

March 2024: Costa completes Euro 2024 qualifying with Portugal with nine clean sheets from 10 games.

May 2024: Costa adds another medal to his cabinet by playing in the final of the Portuguese cup win over Sporting.

July 2024: Costa saves three penalties in a Euro 2024 round of 16 shootout win for Portugal over Slovenia, something never achieved by any keeper in the competition before.

July 2024: Porto announce Costa as their new captain following the retirement of Pepe.

September 2024: Costa keeps the 100th clean sheet of his career on just his 161st appearance for Porto.

October 2024: Costa is named as the Primeira Liga Goalkeeper of the Month for a second consecutive time.