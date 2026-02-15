Man Utd ‘serious’ about stunning €80m forward signing as Tottenham rocked

Manchester United are firmly in the race to bring Christian Pulisic back to the Premier League, with reports revealing AC Milan’s stance on a potential sale and which other Premier League giants are in the mix.

Chelsea agreed a £58million deal for Pulisic in January 2019, with the forward officially joining from Borussia Dortmund that summer. Pulisic arrived with high expectations after establishing himself as one of Europe’s best wingers – and as the USMNT’s standout star – while in Germany.

Pulisic went on to register 26 goals and 21 assists in 145 matches for Chelsea. He helped the Blues to win the Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup, though injuries and inconsistent form meant he never justified his big price tag.

The USMNT captain left Chelsea to join Milan for £20m in July 2023, and he has been reborn in Italy. His record stands at 42 goals and 25 assists in 121 games for the Rossoneri, far more impressive than his Chelsea numbers.

This term, Pulisic has managed 10 goals and two assists in 21 outings, with his brilliant form attracting the attention of several of Chelsea’s rivals.

According to CaughtOffside, Man Utd are ‘serious’ about signing Pulisic this summer as they look to ‘inject fresh energy into their attack’.

Man Utd admire the 27-year-old’s versatility as he can play as a second striker, centre-forward or winger on either flank.

Arsenal have been deeply impressed by Pulisic’s deadly form in front of goal and are also considering a move, while Tottenham Hotspur see him as ‘the dynamic wide option they’ve been missing’.

The report adds that Milan are open to Pulisic’s sale and have set their asking price at €70-80m (£61-70m / $83-95m).

This update comes after we exclusively revealed on Thursday that the player is increasingly open to a Premier League return, with interest growing by the week.

Man Utd, Liverpool in contact for Pulisic

Sources confirmed to us that Tottenham are showing the most proactive interest in him. It is an intriguing turn of events given USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino has already greenlit a thrilling return to Spurs.

We understand United, Liverpool and Arsenal have all spoken with intermediaries to discuss potential moves for Pulisic.

One reason Pulisic might push for a transfer out of Milan is the fact the Italian giants have been so slow in organising his new contract.

Pulisic’s current terms expire in June 2027 and Milan are slow-playing negotiations. If they leave it too long then the attacker will seriously consider potential suitors such as United, Spurs and Arsenal.

