Manchester United interim boss Michael Carrick faces the first crisis of his reign

According to reports, there is a ‘clear favourite’ in the running to be Manchester United’s next permanent manager amid ‘alarm bells’ over Michael Carrick.

United’s interim boss has surpassed expectations since replacing Ruben Amorim, though it has not all been plain sailing for the club legend.

Under Carrick, Man Utd have won seven of their last eleven matches to significantly boost their hopes of securing Champions League qualification.

Initially, Man Utd only intended to have Carrick in charge until the summer, but reports in recent months have indicated that their position has changed and he could be appointed if he seals Champions League qualification.

However, Man Utd are coming off the blow of the 2-1 loss to Leeds United and have a potentially decisive trip to face Chelsea on Saturday night.

Now, a report from Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke claims ‘alarm bells are ringing’ over Carrick after the loss to Leeds, but he remains the ‘clear favourite’ to be Man Utd’s next permanent boss.

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Ornstein reveals update with six candidates ruled out

We have revealed that Carrick’s position has not really changed following the loss to Leeds United, with the interim boss retaining a strong chance of being appointed permanently.

Respected journalist David Ornstein has also provided an update on Man Utd’s manager search, with Carrick to have a “big tick in his box” on one condition, while six potential replacements have been ruled out.

“United’s target when Carrick replaced Amorim was to qualify for next season’s Champions League. Carrick is on course to achieve that and, if he does, it’s a big tick in his box,” Ornstein told The Athletic.

“Results so far and his popularity inside and outside the club put him in a very strong position, although Monday provided a reality check.

“If they secure Champions League qualification, United are expected to finalise a shortlist including Carrick. Many feel there’s no way United can overlook him if he delivers, but questions remain about how well equipped he is for the full-time job with limited experience, juggling domestic and European football, and contributing to the summer transfer market.

“Top options like [Thomas] Tuchel, [Luis] Enrique and [Carlo] Ancelotti are largely unavailable. Tuchel has signed a new contract with England, Ancelotti will be at the World Cup, and Enrique is expected to sign a new contract at PSG.”

On other potential targets from Premier League clubs, Ornstein added: “The club doesn’t see picking Iraola, [Oliver] Glasner or [Marco] Silva ahead of Carrick – unless they miss out on the Champions League.”

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