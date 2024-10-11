Man Utd close to agreeing fantastic deal for star Ashworth will build the team around

Manchester United are close to finalising a new and improved contract with a player the Red Devils fully intend to build their team around, according to a report.

2024 has been a turbulent year for Man Utd, with the joy of lifting the FA Cup tempered by producing their worst ever start to a Premier League campaign (eight points after seven matches).

However, one particularly bright spark over the last nine-plus months is the emergence of midfielder Kobbie Mainoo.

The 19-year-old is already a regular starter in Erik ten Hag’s midfield and forced his way into England’s starting eleven at Euro 2024.

Mainoo is contracted to Old Trafford until 2027 with the club holding an option for an extra season. But per the latest from the Manchester Evening News, Mainoo is close to agreeing a new deal despite only signing his last one in February of 2023.

Talks between Man Utd and Mainoo began in March and fast forward roughly seven months, only the finishing touches remain before the club officially announce Mainoo has re-signed.

Per the report, Mainoo will receive a ‘deserved’ wage rise and Man Utd’s plan is to build their midfield around him for the next decade and beyond.

Kobbie Mainoo tipped to become all-time Man Utd great

Mainoo broke into Man Utd’s first-team plans around the turn of the year and has gone from strength to strength since.

The teen sensation memorably helped Man Utd defeat bitter rivals Manchester City in the 2024 FA Cup final. Mainoo scored what proved to be the winning goal in the 2-1 victory and scooped the player of the match award.

Mainoo has rightly received acclaim from pundits within the game, though he’s also making a huge impression on his own teammates.

“Talking about Kobbie is like talking about a big legend,” said Amad Diallo in September.

“At his age, he is so good, he is an amazing player, a good person, I’m very close to him. I think he’s going to be one of the best players in Man Utd’s history.”

Ten Hag sack latest after Fernandes drops clanger

In other news, TEAMtalk can reveal Man Utd’s board have informed Erik ten Hag his next two fixtures are crucial to determining his fate.

The Red Devils will square off against Brentford in the Premier League at Old Trafford on October 19. That will be followed by a trip to Turkey to face Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce on October 24.

Elsewhere, United captain Bruno Fernandes appears to have inadvertently dropped a clanger when heaping praise on a manager who’s been tipped to replace Ten Hag.

While on international duty with Portugal, Fernandes was asked to provide his opinion on former club Sporting CP who are managed by Ruben Amorim. Per The Sun, Amorim s primed to emerge as a genuine contender to succeed Ten Hag if he’s fired.

Fernandes told CNN Portugal: “Since Mr Amorim arrived at Sporting, it has been one of the teams to play the best football. They have been consistent, the signings have been right and they are in a very good moment. It’s a very well prepared team.

“In relation to Amorim, he shows that he is prepared at this moment. Coaching Sporting and winning championships is not easy, Sporting went 20 years without winning championships and Amorim arrived and has already won two, this shows that the work has been done well.

“If he could manage to do the same in England, Spain or anywhere else, you will never know until you get there, but I’m sure his qualities are there for everyone to see.”

