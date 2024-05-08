Christian Eriksen and Raphael Varane are among four stars set to leave Man Utd this summer

Sir Jim Ratcliffe will waste little time in kicking off Manchester United’s busy summer of transfer business by kicking four stars out of the club, amid reports that the Red Devils are nearing a double defensive signing worth a combined €100m.

The Red Devils have endured a seriously bumpy season that leaves the club floundering in eighth place and in serious peril of missing out on qualifying for any form of European competition next season. And so bad has been Manchester United‘s form, that manager Erik ten Hag is in serious danger of being removed from his position a year before his contract is due to expire.

And after their season sunk to a new nadir on Monday night after a 4-0 thumping at Crystal Palace, voices suggesting Ten Hag needs axing with immediate effect have grown louder than ever.

DON’T MISS 👉 Ten Hag sack: Man Utd told to axe Dutchman NOW with shock stand-in boss named

However, while the Dutchman is subject to a major audit on his future – being conducted by technical director Jason Wilcox – it’s reported that a decision to axe him with immediate effect, and prior to the FA Cup final, will not be made.

It’s not just Ten Hag, though, who could find himself replaced. Previous transfer-decision maker John Murtough has departed, being replaced, once compensation is agreed with Newcastle, by Dan Ashworth in a newly-created sporting director role.

Omar Berrada also arrives as CEO, while Jean-Claude Blanc has been brought in as a director.

However, it is the changes on the transfer front – to be overseen by Ratcliffe, Wilcox and Ashworth – that will most excite supporters.

And after their season of major under-performance, they are widely expected to make wholesale changes to their playing squad.

Four big-name Man Utd exits agreed

Now according to Football Insider, United chief Ratcliffe has already made a decision on four stars he wants to move on this summer, having already communicated to those in question that their times are up this summer.

Two of those in Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans will be easy to move on; the defensive pair’s deals expire come the season’s end and neither will earn an extension, with Ratcliffe deciding it best to make a clean break.

Both have been in and out of the side this season under Ten Hag and the decision has been taken to move them both on. In the case of high-money earner Varane, his departure will represent a huge £340,000 a week saving for the club.

He won’t be the only big earner to depart this summer, however, with Ratcliffe also reportedly informing midfield duo Casemiro and Christian Eriksen they can also both move on.

IN DEPTH 👉 The entire Man Utd XI Ratcliffe can brutally axe to cut £85m from wage bill

With both under contract until 2026 in Casemiro’s case and 2025 for Eriksen, United will hope to sell the pair first and foremost but may need to come to some sort of arrangement over their deals.

Either way, the four have reportedly been informed they are done with Ratcliffe and Wilcox said to be ‘keen to lower the age of the squad in the off-season’ and ‘will first look to part with Varane, Casemiro, Evans and Eriksen’.

Casemiro’s departure will certainly not come after his performance on Monday night drew widespread criticism, and with Jamie Carragher brutally telling the player why he will have to move on this summer.

Carragher destroys Casemiro after Palace destruction

“Casemiro should know tonight as an experienced player that he should only have another three games left at the top level – the next two [Premier] league games and the [FA] cup final – then he should be thinking I need to go to the MLS or Saudi,” declared Carragher.

“I’m deadly serious – his agent, the team of people around him, they need to tell him: this has to stop.

“We are watching one of the greats of the modern time, playing in the best midfields we have seen who have dominated Europe – him holding, [Toni] Kroos to one side, [Luka] Modric to the other was one of the best midfields.

“It could easily go up against the Barcelona midfield that we all loved of [Sergio] Busquets, Xavi, [Andres] Iniesta. So he’s been an absolute great.

“I am nowhere near on a level of what that man has achieved, [winning] Champions Leagues, playing for Brazil and Real Madrid.

“But I always remember something when I retired myself, and there was a saying I always remember as a footballer: ‘Leave the football, before the football leaves you.’

“The football has left him – at this top level. He needs to call it a day at this level of football and move.”

When presenter Dave Jones suggested Casemiro might put up resistance to a sale given he’s got two years still to run on a contract worth a lucrative £350,000-a-week, Carragher added: “They should pay him off and do some sort of deal.

“But the level of that player, should not be putting himself through this. He’s too good of a player to be putting in a performance like that and being laughed at…by Crystal Palace.

“He’s not playing Manchester City or Real Madrid, all due to respect to Crystal Palace.

“A man of that level should not be going through what he’s going through now and he needs to call it a day.”

Man Utd eye €100m double defender swoop

With Ratcliffe determined to strengthen United’s spine, it’s reported his first pieces of business this summer will be focused on strengthening his defence and the old adage of building from the back.

With that in mind, reports have claimed the Red Devils are in the market for two new defenders in the form of Jules Kounde and Denzel Dumfries.

Netherlands international Dumfries has been on United’s radar for some time, but with his deal at Inter Milan due to expire in summer 2025 and with no agreement present over an extension, the Serie A champions are now willing to sanction his sale this summer.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, the Nerazzurri are looking for a fee in the region of €40m for the 28-year-old who primarily operates as a right-sided wing-back, but can play as a more traditional right-back.

And while any such move may be subject to Ten Hag sticking around, it’s reported Ratcliffe is giving serious thoughts to pushing through his signing regardless of the situation around the manager.

Reports in Spain, meanwhile, claim United are leading the chase to sign Jules Kounde with the Frenchman set to be made available for Barcelona this summer for a fee of around €60m.

The defender is part of a select group of big-money stars reportedly put up for sale by the LaLiga giants as they look to raise funds for a major summer rebuild.

And while Newcastle and Chelsea are also keen, United are reportedly at the front of the queue to land the 25-year-old.

HAVE YOU SEEN? 👉 Ten Hag sack: Man Utd manager’s fate sealed after monumental call as five players are torn apart for being ‘unprofessional’