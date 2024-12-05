Manchester United are now considered favourites to secure the signing of Alphonso Davies, per reports in Spain, while Ruben Amorim has moved to assure the man he could replace that his future is secure and that he is still regarded as “so important” to the club.

The Canadian is regarded as one of the best left-backs in the world game, having excelled since moving to Bayern Munich from Vancouver Whitecaps for a bargain €14m (£11m, $15m) back in July 2018. Since then, Davies has racked up 214 appearances for the club, winning 13 major trophies, including five Bundesliga crowns.

However, with his deal due to expire at the end of the season, Davies has emerged as one of the most in-demand players in the world game with his soon-to-be free agency status making him of huge appeal to some of the world’s biggest clubs.

That chase has long been led by Real Madrid, but with Manchester United also now throwing their hat into the ring at the express demand of Amorim, reports in Spain claim the Red Devils could soon be given some huge news on the player’s future.

According to journalist Javier Parra Pena, United have taken a ‘firm step’ towards landing the 24-year-old and are on course to ‘steal the blockbuster signing’, potentially as soon as the January window with a cut-price move to Old Trafford now being explored.

Such a move would give United an instant fix in a position that has plagued them for the last 18 months. And the man Davies could replace, Luke Shaw, has now been given guarantees of his importance to the club by Amorim after the £31m man suffered yet another injury setback.

“What I said to him, as a coach is, that since I am here, I saw him in the medical department,” Amorim told United’s official website.

“I saw him in the gym. I saw him losing weight. I saw him training. So he did everything right. Sometimes, when you have one or two injuries, it’s really hard to recover.

“If he continues with this behaviour, doing everything he can, I will be here. All the staff will be here, as long as it takes.

“We believe a lot in him, he’s so important for our team. For the future, I see in this team, Luke is a very important player for us,” he added.

DON’T MISS ❇️ Amorim names four Man Utd stars who have ‘time limits’ as Roy Keane tears into ‘shocking’ Rashford after Arsenal defeat

What Shaw has said on his latest injury and why Davies push is genuine

A hugely frustrated Shaw has made just three substitute appearances for United this season before succumbing to his latest setback, and no one is more upset at the situation than the player himself.

Shaw said in a statement. “It’s hurting a lot having to write this as I really thought I had got through my recent struggles and was on a positive path going forwards, but unfortunately I’ve had a small setback.

“I’ve been through a lot and had a lot of ups and downs but this has definitely been my toughest period. I’m absolutely devastated and it’s extremely tough to come to terms with reality at this moment in time.

“I understand there is gunna [sic] be people frustrated, angry, disappointed and I understand all that. There is no one feeling that more than me at this moment in time.

“But what I can promise is I will do everything I can to come back better soon to help this club achieve its ambitions this season. Thank you to everyone for the support. It really doesn’t go unnoticed and I really do appreciate it.”

However, while Tyrell Malacia is also feeling his way back to full fitness after a long lay-off himself, Amorim clearly wants a more reliable option at left-back / left wing-back and with Davies now seen as the club’s top target to come in in 2025.

Our reporter Fraser Gillan also revealed earlier this week that United have a genuine interest in signing Davies, with Amorim green-lighting a potential move and with sporting director Dan Ashworth also reaching out to his entourage once again this week.

Gillan, however, feels United still have a big hurdle to clear before a deal gets done, revealing the club cannot afford to over-pay for his possible signing and any large demands he may regarding a move.

Latest Man Utd transfer news: Incredible links to Tottenham star; Sunderland also wanted

Meanwhile, United are reportedly targeting a move for Sunderland keeper Anthony Patterson as a potential replacement for Altay Bayindir.

That comes amid claims that the former Fenerbahce goalkeeper is growing tired of a lack of opportunities at Old Trafford and has now expressed his wish to leave.

Previously No.1 at the Turkish side, Bayindir has made just three appearances since the move.

In other news, an astonishing report claims Amorim is urging United chiefs to launch an astonishing raid on Tottenham for their captain Son Heung-min – and he believes a move is very much doable for the Red Devils.

Elsewhere, Gianluca Di Marzio claims Amorim is pushing hard to reunite with Sporting CP midfielder, Morten Hjulmand, with the reports explaining why a move is possible and why the Dane is a player that the new United boss ‘loves’.

Davies has won it all at Bayern Munich