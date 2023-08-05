Man Utd closer to clearing Amrabat hurdle after receiving two Saudi offers for player unwanted by Ten Hag

Manchester United need to sell players before they can buy Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina – so it will come as a relief that two offers are on the table for Eric Bailly.

Amrabat is the next player Man Utd want to sign after the expected announcement of their capture of Rasmus Hojlund on Saturday. The Moroccan midfielder could follow the Danish striker from Serie A, but only if Erik ten Hag can clear some space in his squad first.

With that in mind, one of the main players Man Utd have been looking to offload is Bailly. The defender spent last season on loan at Marseille and is still deemed to be surplus to requirements by Ten Hag.

Bailly was not asked to report for the start of pre-season by Man Utd. Now into the final year of his contract at Old Trafford, he has been looking for a new club.

Sky Sports hinted on Friday that he could be the subject of interest from a couple of sides in Saudi Arabia. Now, on Saturday morning, the Daily Mail has confirmed there are two offers on the table for Bailly from the Middle East.

Man Utd have already been able to offload Alex Telles to Al Nassr this summer, the same Saudi side that Cristiano Ronaldo joined earlier this year after his release by the Red Devils.

Although the identities of the two Saudi bidders for Bailly remain unclear, he could become the latest player to head in a similar direction.

Interestingly enough, there were also recent suggestions that Man Utd could be facing Saudi competition for Amrabat, but his preference is to reunite with his former Utrecht boss, Ten Hag.

Man Utd boost chances of signing Amrabat

The sale of Bailly to a Saudi side would move Man Utd another step closer to being able to bring in Amrabat to strengthen their midfield.

The likes of Scott McTominay, Fred and Donny van de Beek could vacate the Man Utd midfield this summer. Mason Mount has already become one reinforcement, but Ten Hag is keen for another, more defensive option alongside Casemiro.

Amrabat, who impressed for Morocco at the 2022 World Cup, could become the solution. First of all, though, Man Utd will be negotiating the departure of Bailly.

Man Utd originally signed the Ivory Coast international from Villarreal in 2016. He has only made 70 Premier League appearances since then, though, with injuries often hampering his progress.

Even at Marseille last season, he featured in fewer than half of the league matches available to him.

There have been theories that he could continue his career in Europe, but an Asian switch could now beckon for the 29-year-old.

