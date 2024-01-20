Man Utd ‘closing in’ on deal for midfielder to join lower league side on loan; talks for second exit advance

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Manchester United midfield prospect Daniel Gore is due to join Port Vale on loan for the rest of the season – and reports elsewhere indicate it will not be the last move of its kind for the club in January.

There are high hopes for Man Utd academy graduate Gore, who earned his Premier League debut on Boxing Day as a substitute in a win over Aston Villa in the Premier League.

It came exactly three months after his senior debut in a Carabao Cup win against Crystal Palace, which he also came off the bench in.

Thanks to his potential, Gore has been attracting interest from elsewhere. For example, there have been links with a stunning move to Borussia Dortmund.

Man Utd have been keen to avoid selling the 19-year-old, though. Instead, the best next step could be for them to loan him out in order to aid his development.

Now, his destination for that kind of move is becoming clear. Earlier this week, the Daily Telegraph claimed interest was building from Port Vale for Gore.

In an update, Romano has confirmed that the League One side are ‘closing in’ on an agreement to take Gore for the rest of the season.

By dropping down two leagues, Gore should stand a better chance of getting regular gametime at senior level before returning to Man Utd in the summer.

Port Vale had Alfie Devine on loan from Tottenham Hotspur in the first half of the season until he was recalled and loaned to Championship side Plymouth Argyle instead.

It has allowed them to explore other options in their midfield, which has led to them looking at Gore.

Soon, they might be able to finalise the deal that will allow them to use him for the remainder of the season.

READ MORE: Klopp fuming, as Man Utd plan ‘hijack’ of £77m Liverpool move for classy Ligue 1 defender

Man Utd have already been loaning out several players this month, including some more experienced stars.

Donny van de Beek and Jadon Sancho have gone to the Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund respectively.

Elsewhere on the continent, Alvaro Fernandez has ended up with Benfica and Hannibal Mejbri has joined Sevilla.

In deals more like Gore’s, Joe Hugill has gone to League One side Burton Albion and Maxi Oyedele and Rhys Bennett are now in League Two with Forest Green Rovers and Stockport County respectively.

Man Utd to oversee another loan exit after Gore

Another player who could be in line for a loan away from Man Utd – and it wouldn’t be his first – is Facundo Pellistri.

The winger, who joined Man Utd in 2020, is still a bit-part player for the club, who have him under contract until 2025.

Various clubs have been looking at the Uruguay international recently, but Granada seem to have established themselves as his leading suitors.

Sky Sports News was reporting on Friday evening that talks are advancing for Pellistri to go to Granada on loan for the rest of the season.

It would be his third spell in La Liga; each of the first two were with Alaves.

Pellistri has played 14 times under Erik ten Hag this season, but only three appearances have been as a starter. What’s more, he is yet to score for the club.

In fact, his last goal at club level was for Penarol before Man Utd even signed him in the first place, since he never scored for Alaves either.

Pellistri would be hoping to gain some more confidence by playing more regularly at Granada, who have been growing in confidence that they will be able to win the race for his signature.

Earlier in the transfer window, Pellistri was also linked with PSV and LA Galaxy, but perhaps joining a Spanish club – since that is his main language – might be the most comfortable thing for him to do.

DON’T MISS – Man Utd transfer ‘very hot’, with ‘mega talent’ who’s already been to Carrington ‘very impressed’ with United