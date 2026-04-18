Cole Palmer shuts down Man Utd links and reveals he knows Chelsea transfer plans

Chelsea superstar Cole Palmer insists he wants to stay at Stamford Bridge despite rumours he could leave for Man Utd in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a move for the England international in recent months after claims Palmer has become ‘disillusioned’ at Stamford Bridge.

There were even claims that the Chelsea attacker would be ‘open’ to a summer move to Man Utd after missing his hometown of Wythenshawe.

Man Utd have more important transfers to concentrate on this summer, as they eye two new midfielders, a left-back and a left-winger, but it would be hard to turn down the opportunity to sign Palmer.

However, it now looks like the £200m-rated Chelsea star will be staying at Stamford Bridge in the near future as the owners have satisfied his ambitions.

Man Utd-linked Palmer told The Guardian: “Everyone just talks.

“When I see it I just laugh. Obviously Manchester is my home. All my family are there, but I don’t miss it. Maybe I’ll miss it if I don’t go for three months or something. But then when I get home I think there’s nothing there for me anyway.

“I’ve got no plans to move from Chelsea. We’ve still got a lot to play for. We’ve got the FA Cup semi-final and if we finish in a Champions League spot it puts us in a good position to sign players that we need.

“We spoke to the owners and they’re sure of the players that are gonna do it. Reece won’t sign a six-year contract if he’s not spoken to the owners and the directors.

“Me and Reece spoke a lot. About things we need, players we need to sign and how things need to be. He wouldn’t sign a new contract if he didn’t know what was going on.

“We want to win now and I think if we add right in the summer we can compete for serious trophies next season. I don’t think we’re far off.

“If you sign the right players in the right positions and the right characters and profiles, I think we have more than enough quality to compete and be more consistent than we’ve shown over this season.

“Bringing a manager in mid-season, you have no pre-season, hardly have time to train. You’re just focusing on games. But the manager is good and when he has a proper pre-season and gets his ideas across properly and the way he wants to play he’s a top coach.

“If we as players perform to how we should be performing and we get the right players we can, him and us as a group, do some work.”

‘The club view Palmer as a core pillar of their rebuild’

As sources told our transfer insider Graeme Bailey back in January, Palmer is “settled, valued and focused” and “remains fully committed” at Chelsea.

Bailey explained: “We understand from figures close to the player that while Palmer would ideally like to be based closer to the North West in the long term, given that he is a long-time United fan and has harboured ambitions of playing for them, but he is not pushing to leave Stamford Bridge and remains fully committed to the project under BlueCo.

“Indeed, those close to the Wythenshawe‑born star describe him as “settled, valued and focused” as he continues to shine in blue.

“Inside Chelsea, the feeling is mutual. The club view Palmer as a core pillar of their rebuild and one of the standout success stories of their recruitment strategy. Senior figures are adamant that he is central to their plans and not a player they would entertain losing lightly.”

Man Utd, for their part, have been ‘actively exploring’ a potential deal for Palmer with the Premier League giants ‘intrigued’ by the potential signing.

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