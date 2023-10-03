Man Utd to collect startling sum in Sancho exit, but transfer will come with key caveat

Jadon Sancho looks increasingly likely to leave Manchester United in January, and the sum they’re likely to receive when all is said and done has been revealed.

Sancho, 23, remains frozen out at Old Trafford amid an ongoing dispute with manager Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman pointed to a lack of application in training when previously quizzed on why his winger was overlooked for selection in the Premier League clash with Arsenal one month ago.

Sancho took umbrage with the explanation, taking to social media to claim he was being scapegoated. Furthermore, Sancho effectively brnaded his manager a liar when insisting his effort levels in training had not dipped.

Varying reports have claimed Sancho will not be reintegrated into the fold until apologising to Ten Hag. However, as yet, Sancho has shown no sign he’ll back down.

Sky Germany went big on the prospect of Sancho leaving the Red Devils in January earlier on Tuesday. Their reporter, Florian Plettenberg, claimed Sancho is ‘on the verge’ of leaving in the winter window.

A return to former club Borussia Dortmund has been heavily touted. Plettenberg noted Sancho and Dortmund boss Edin Terzic are in ‘regular contact’.

READ MORE: The most valuable players in the Premier League: Arsenal and Manchester City stars dominate the list

Nonetheless, a Dortmund return was labelled ‘very unlikely’ amid the German side’s difficulty in financing a deal.

Now, a fresh update from trusted reporter Ben Jacobs has shed further light on Sancho’s future.

Loan spell to precede roughly £50m exit?

Writing for Caught Offside, Jacobs claimed the situation involving Sancho is likely to boil down to suitors wanting to ‘try before you buy’.

In other words, potential buyers are unlikely to sign Sancho outright. Instead, an initial loan spell that could then lead to a permanent capture looks the better bet. A loan that includes an option or obligation to buy are two methods that could see that scenario pan out.

While a loan exit in January would do little for Man Utd in terms of freeing up funds to make signings of their own, it would at least put the wheels in motion for a permanent sale in a future window.

On that front, Jacobs claimed the sum Man Utd are likely to fetch if they do sever ties with Sancho outright is around the £50m mark.

Sancho cost the club £73m when plucked from Dortmund in 2021. As such, United would be on the hook for a £23m loss.

However, few would argue Sancho has looked anything like a £50m player during his disappointing spell at Old Trafford anyway. His record in his two-plus year spell stands at an underwhelming 12 goals and six assists in 82 appearances.

As such, recouping £50m for a problem player may actually prove to be sound business for United when all is said and done.

READ MORE: Man Utd rocked as top Ten Hag target suggests move could be huge ‘error’ for his career