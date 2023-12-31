Man Utd come out swinging as stance made very clear over growing January interest in playmaker Dan Gore

Manchester United have reportedly made their stance very clear on what the future holds for talented playmaker Dan Gore in January, with a growing list of clubs chasing his signature.

German giants Borussia Dortmund were the first club linked with a move for the 19-year-old Old Trafford academy graduate, having had plenty of success taking young talent from English football in the past.

Meanwhile, it was revealed in a separate report on Saturday that several Football League clubs are also tracking Gore.

However, Football Insider reports that United plan to reject all bids for the player in the new year as they look to keep hold one of their top talents.

Dortmund are thought to have enquired about signing Gore in January but are prepared to return in the summer with a fresh bid if rejected.

United’s January transfer budget has been restricted by the club’s current Financial Fair Play limits and the sale of an academy player would represent pure profit on the club’s accounts.

However, Football Insider adds that senior figures at Old Trafford don’t see Gore’s sale as the fix to their FFP issues and are willing to reject all bids that arrive next month.

Gore making big impression in training

The former Burnley youth star is said to have made a big impression on the club’s coaching staff at Carrington and was handed a Premier League debut late in the Boxing Day comeback win over Aston Villa.

He was on the bench again for the 2-1 loss at Nottingham Forest on Saturday night but did not get on.

And it appears that Ten Hag is ready to lean on the club’s younger players even more in the coming months, with big January signings not expected at Old Trafford.

Indeed, loan additions look the most outcome, similar to last January, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s impact is not expected to be fully felt until the summer.

United are back in action on Monday January 8 when they head to Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup third round.

