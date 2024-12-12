Man Utd ‘committed’ to selling Rashford, as three clubs jump at the opportunity after price tag confusion

Manchester United are all in on selling Marcus Rashford and a report has revealed the price they’ll demand along with three gigantic clubs who are ready to pounce.

Rashford, 27, has been on Man Utd’s books since 2005. However, numerous outlets and TEAMtalk’s own information strongly suggests the 2024/25 season will be the forward’s last at Old Trafford.

Two reasons have been put forward as to why Man Utd are not only willing to sell their homegrown star, but are actively seeking a sale.

The first is purely financial, with the sales of homegrown stars extra lucrative for clubs. Indeed, the proceeds from those types of deals are logged as ‘pure profit’ on the balance sheet. A significant fee for Rashford would greatly aid Ruben Amorim’s upcoming rebuild.

The second reason, per The Telegraph, relates to Rashford’s off-field antics. It was claimed Man Utd believe Rashford has lost focus and his lifestyle is not conducive to rediscovering the form he showed when at the peak of his powers two seasons ago.

And according to a fresh update from Caught Offside, Man Utd are ‘committed to moving on’ from Rashford and ‘rebuilding their squad with funds from his sale.’

Caught Offside’s report shed more light on the situation, claiming Man Utd hope to collect a hefty fee of around £60m.

Whether any clubs will be willing to go that high for a player who has struggled for the last 18 months remains to be seen. Indeed, a separate report from The Daily Mail claimed Man Utd could ultimately settle for just £40m if that’s as high as the bids go.

In any case, what is clear is Rashford certainly doesn’t lack for viable destinations…

Three Euro giants want Rashford; Saudi move unlikely

The Telegraph previously mentioned PSG or the Saudi Pro League as being potential next stops for Rashford.

TEAMtalk were informed back in November that PSG – who are long-term admirers of Rashford – had re-established contact with the player’s camp.

The French club’s interest and willingness to act on it stems from failing to replace the goals and output Kylian Mbappe took to Real Madrid last summer.

However, PSG aren’t the only game in town, with Caught Offside stating Barcelona and Bayern Munich are ‘keen to explore’ Rashford’s signing too.

Regarding a move to Saudi Arabia, the report concluded ‘despite some talk of a move to the Saudi Pro League, it is still seen as more likely that he will secure a move to a top European club.’

As yet, there have been no concrete links between Rashford and other English sides, meaning his next step may well lay in mainland Europe.

