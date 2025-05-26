Alejandro Garnacho could form one half of a spectacular double signing at a European giant

Manchester United are expected to ‘compromise’ on the fee they’ll accept when selling Alejandro Garnacho and TEAMtalk understands a stunning double deal also involving Kevin De Bruyne is now taking shape.

It’s game over for Garnacho at Man Utd, with Ruben Amorim informing his squad the Argentine winger will be offloaded this summer.

Garnacho was available for sale in January amid interest from Napoli and Chelsea. A deal did not materialise and according to Fabrizio Romano, all has not been well between Garnacho and Man Utd since.

The situation came to a head last Wednesday when Garnacho was relegated to the bench for the Europa League final despite making telling impacts in each of the knockout rounds prior.

Garnacho branded United’s season as “s***” in his post-match interviews and also voiced his dismay at being dropped from the starting eleven.

Man Utd require a series of major sales to ensure Ruben Amorim can revamp his squad this summer. Rather than attempt to rescue the spiralling situation with Garnacho, the club have decided to cash in.

United were understood to be seeking around £60m-£70m in January. The only club to bid at the turn of the year was Napoli who saw a €50m / £42m offer rebuffed.

However, fresh off winning Serie A, Napoli intend to return for Garnacho as part of an eye-catching double deal involving Kevin De Bruyne.

TEAMtalk understands Napoli are ready to thunder in with an improved package worth £50m. And according to the latest from i news, Man Utd will relax their demands and accept a bid of around £50m for the 20-year-old.

They stated: ‘While Napoli are not expected to match Man Utd’s previous valuation (£60m-£70m), several sources close to the potential deal believe a compromise around the £50m mark can be found, given [United’s] need to sell players to fund Amorim’s rebuild.’

As mentioned, our insider, Fraser Fletcher, has been told Napoli are prepared to put a package worth £50m on the table.

As such, a quickfire exit could be on the cards, with i news revealing Napoli director, Giovanni Manna, is set to meet with United officials regarding Garnacho ‘this week.’

Kevin De Bruyne next?

Napoli’s quest to sign Garnacho stems from selling Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to PSG in January. However, he’s not the only Premier League ace in their sights as Napoli look to launch an assault on the Champions League next season.

Man City icon, Kevin De Bruyne, has likely played his last match for the club. The expectation is he will NOT feature in the upcoming Club World Cup and will instead sign on the dotted line with a new side at some stage in June.

De Bruyne has a tempting offer from MLS side Chicago Fire on the table. But if he intends to remain in Europe and compete for some of the game’s biggest prizes, he could choose to line up alongside Scott McTominay, Romelu Lukaku and potentially Garnacho too in Naples next season.

Taking to X, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed De Bruyne has received a three-year contract offer from Napoli.

“Napoli have planned more contacts to try seal the agreement early next week, right after his final game with Man City,” wrote Romano on Sunday night.

“Three year deal on the table, package worth €27m salary in three years including signing fee. Decision expected by next week.”

Napoli president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, has also gone public with the club’s desire to sign the Belgian legend.

“We want Kevin De Bruyne, we want to sign him,” the president told the Italian media.” We need his approval in order to make it happen.”

