Man Utd in ‘concrete talks’ for sublime €40m signing Ten Hag will love, as double deal roars into life

Man Utd are in 'concrete talks' over the signing of Jeremie Frimpong

Manchester United are in ‘concrete talks’ over the €40m signing of Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong, and the man he’s likely to replace has emerged as a key target for Serie A giant Inter Milan, according to reports.

It’s been a historic season in Leverkusen, with Xabi Alonso’s side on the cusp of winning their first ever Bundesliga title. Leverkusen currently hold a 13-point advantage over Bayern Munich and victory against Werder Bremen on Sunday evening will wrap up the league.

The German side have also advanced to the final of the DFB Pokal, the quarter-finals of the Europa League and even more remarkably, remain unbeaten across all competitions this season.

Success stories have been dotted all over the pitch, with Dutch wing-back Jeremie Frimpong key amongst them.

The 23-year-old has been irresistible from out wide this term, returning mind-boggling figures of 12 goals and 11 assists in 37 appearances.

Frimpong has played in an advanced role at times, though the vast bulk of his outings have come at wing-back.

But according to BILD reporter Christian Falk, Frimpong’s future may lay away from Leverkusen this summer.

Frimpong can be signed via a modest €40m/£34m release clause that must be activated before the 2024 European Championships begin. Host country Germany are first up when squaring off against Scotland on June 14.

Per Falk, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Man Utd are all chasing Frimpong and the latter two are ‘already in concrete talks’ with the player’s camp.

Man Utd v Bayern for Frimpong

“Alonso and sporting director [Simon] Rolfes are working on a shared future with Jeremie Frimpong,” wrote Falk for Caught Offside.

“His contract until 2028 also contains an exit clause. The wing player can go for €40m. The clause would have to be activated before the start of the European Championship in June.

“Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Manchester United have registered their interest in the Dutchman.

“The management of Frimpong is already in concrete talks with United and Bayern.”

Man Utd were heavily linked with signing an attacking upgrade at right-back once Erik ten Hag took charge in 2022.

Ultimately, a new signing in the position was not made despite the Dutchman’s admiration of fellow countrymen Frimpong and Denzel Dumfries.

Ten Hag – if indeed he remains Man Utd manager beyond the summer – may finally get the chance to deploy a potent new weapon from deep.

Inter want Wan-Bissaka for cut-price fee

With Diogo Dalot impressing this term, the man Frimpong would likely replace is Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter Milan have earmarked the 26-year-old as a viable replacement if they lose Dumfries at season’s end.

Dumfries is contracted to 2025 and as yet, attempts to thrash out a new contract have not succeeded. La Gazzetta dello Sport suggest the reason why relates to a disagreement over the new salary on offer.

The Italian outlet then state that if Dumfries leaves, Wan-Bissaka could be signed as his replacement for just £15m.

A sale of that size would represent a huge loss for United who paid Crystal Palace £50m back in 2019.

Nonetheless, Wan-Bissaka is out of contract at the end of next season and if United are unwilling to offer a long-term extension, a sale this summer makes perfect sense.

