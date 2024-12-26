Man Utd hope to sign one of two modestly-valued left-backs early next month

Manchester United fully intend to sign a left-back/left wing-back in the very early stages of the January window, with a source revealing two stars who won’t break the bank are being targeted.

The left-back/left wing-back position proved troublesome for Erik ten Hag and the same can now be said for Ruben Amorim. Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have struggled to stay fit, forcing Diogo Dalot to deputise on the left side more than he would’ve liked.

And with new boss Amorim switching to his customary 3-4-3 formation, a more attack-minded option is required. Dalot has scored just six goals and provided just 12 assists in 184 appearances for the Red Devils.

Signing one and potentially two specialist left wing-backs will form part of the major squad rebuild Man Utd’s hierarchy have greenlit. But with funds prior to player sales in desperately short supply for January, targets at the cheaper end of the spectrum must be considered.

According to reporter Chris Winterburn – who has contributed to outlets like the BBC and Marca – Man Utd are “fairly confident” they’ll sign a left-sided defender “early in the January window.”

Furthermore, Winterburn named Alvaro Carreras (Benfica) and Miguel Gutierrez (Girona) as viable targets coming under consideration.

“Understand the club are fairly confident in signing a left back early in the January window,” wrote Winterburn on X.

“Shaw’s fitness a concern, Malacia also has had fitness problems. Having to keep swapping Dalot around has backfired.

“Club has interest in Miguel Gutierrez, but there is also the buy-back on Alvaro Fernandez (Carreras). Both economically appealing deals.”

Alvaro Carreras, Miguel Gutierrez price tags confirmed

Carreras, 21, was sold by Man Utd to Benfica in a deal worth €9m (add-ons included) last summer.

The left-back has quickly established himself as a guaranteed starter in Portugal and is excelling at both ends of the pitch.

Man Utd successfully inserted a buy-back clause in Carreras’ deal understood to be worth £16m.

Gutierrez, meanwhile, would cost slightly more if Girona stick to their guns regarding his release clause. The 23-year-old’s release clause is worth €35m (£29m).

Transfer insider Rudy Galetti previously verified Man Utd’s budding interest in both Carreras and Gutierrez in mid-December.

Another left-back on Man Utd’s radar is Milos Kerkez of Bournemouth. Liverpool are also fans of the Hungarian, though Fabrizio Romano has revealed why Kerkez is actually more likely to join the Red Devils.

Latest Man Utd news – Kolo Muani setback, United rebuild, Rashford & Garnacho issue

In other news, Man Utd have been leapfrogged by Liverpool and Tottenham in the race to sign PSG striker, Randal Kolo Muani.

The Frenchman has the greenlight to leave via the loan route next month, though amid widespread interest, PSG are insisting an obligation to buy be included.

Elsewhere, former Manchester City player of the year, Shaun Wright-Phillips, has named the only three current United stars Amorim can build around.

Finally, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho have been told what their biggest problem at Man Utd is and Amorim is partly to blame.