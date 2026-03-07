Manchester United are reportedly ‘confident’ of ‘finalising a deal’ with Kobbie Mainoo and a meeting is imminent, while they could sign a Chelsea star in the summer too.

Mainoo had a dour start to the 2025/26 season at Man Utd, but it has dramatically picked up following the exit of Ruben Amorim and he could even force his way into Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the World Cup.

The 20-year-old has starred for Man Utd as their form has significantly improved under Carrick, with the midfielder now looking likely to commit his future to his boyhood club after Napoli and others targeted him in recent transfer windows.

A report from Football Insider on Saturday morning claimed Man Utd are ‘confident’ of ‘finalising a deal’ with Mainoo, with their said to be a ‘big likelihood’ of an ‘agreement sooner rather than later’.

The same report acknowledges that talks between Man Utd and Mainoo have ‘stalled’ of late, and we have previously revealed that the club have pencilled in a meeting with the player for late-March with the view to settling contract terms.

A Chelsea star could link up with Mainoo

This latest update on Mainoo is a huge boost for Man Utd, who will look to reshape their midfield in this summer’s transfer window.

At least two signings are expected to fill the void left by Casemiro, while we have reported that captain Bruno Fernandes’s is not yet guaranteed to remain at the club.

United have several options to improve this department, and Chelsea star Andrey Santos has been mentioned as a left-field target.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has confirmed Man Utd’s interest, while a deal could become possible if/when Chelsea sign another midfielder.

Jacobs told United Stand: “The only other name that I’ve heard and I’ll kind of repeat it from the Garnacho talks, is Andrey Santos.

“And right now, I think it’s less likely than it was when Man Utd and Chelsea were negotiating over Alejandro Garnacho because at that point, Santos was not really getting game time. And now he’s playing under a manager who knows him really well from Strasbourg.

“And as a consequence, Chelsea’s not for sale stance, which was said at the time when they were talking over Alejandro Garnacho, is probably one that you would expect them to double down on heading into the summer.

“But if Chelsea bring in another midfielder, you’ve got Enzo Fernandez, who’s been pushed forwards, if Romeo Lavia gets fit, Reece James is being played in midfield and Moises Caicedo is basically undroppable – so, Chelsea do have a lot of midfielders.

“Man Utd’s interest in Santos also remains, it’s just not currently a market opportunity. Because of all these long-term contracts Chelsea hand out, as it stands at the moment, in any negotiation, they’ve got all of the cards.”

