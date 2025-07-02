The value of the upcoming third Manchester United bid for Bryan Mbeumo has been revealed, and the club are optimistic the improved terms they’ll put forward will satisfy Brentford, according to reports.

Man Utd are desperate to sign Mbeumo in time for the start of pre-season training on July 7. That is just a few days away and the Red Devils will have no issues finalising personal terms with the left-footed forward who bagged 20 goals in the Premier League last season.

The sticking point that is thus far holding up a move is the transfer fee and structure of deal Man Utd are proposing.

United have launched two bids so far, with the second worth £55m plus £7.5m in add-ons. That is the same total value of the move that brought Matheus Cunha from Wolves to Old Trafford, though Brentford rebuffed the bid.

Touching on the situation earlier this week, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed Man Utd are readying a third offer.

Romano also suggested the total value of the bid might not be be raised, with United instead offering more favourable payment terms and more easily achievable add-ons.

“Man Utd are preparing to improve their proposal,” declared Romano. “It’s not just about numbers and the transfer fee, it’s also about the structure of the deal, payment terms, instalments, also add-ons, easy or difficult, how to activate them.

“Man Utd are working on all these details of the deal in order to try and reach an agreement with Brentford.

“So talks remain underway between Man Utd and Brentford. United remain hopeful of striking a deal.”

But per the latest update from The Daily Mail, Man Utd will not only restructure their bid to make it more favourable to Brentford, but they WILL up it’s total value too.

Their report read: ‘Manchester United are continuing to discuss a restructured bid for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo with optimism they can reach agreement by the end of the week over a deal worth around £65m.’

Given United hope to seal a deal before their pre-season training begins on Monday, the third bid worth an extra £2.5m should be launched any day now.

Ruben Amorim’s plan for Bryan Mbeumo

The Athletic’s David Ornstein recently confirmed Man Utd do have the financial capability to sign Mbeumo prior to player sales.

If signed, Mbeumo will line up in one of the two No 10 spots behind the striker in Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation. His partner in those dual No 10 roles will be Cunha.

That will result in captain Bruno Fernandes occupying one of the deeper midfield roles, just as he often did in the latter stages of the 2024/25 season.

United also hope to complete their attacking revamp by signing a new starting striker. However, assuming Mbeumo signs first, player sales will be required before the important third addition can be made.

