A top reporter claims there’s confidence’ at Manchester United regarding a gigantic double signing, with Sandro Tonali the bigger and more expensive arrival of the pair.

The Red Devils are waving goodbye to Casemiro at season’s end and the overwhelming expectation is Manuel Ugarte will be sold.

TEAMtalk can confirm widespread reports of Casemiro agreeing his next move, with the Brazilian primed to play alongside Lionel Messi at Inter Miami in MLS.

As such, and with Man Utd returning to the Champions League next year for the first time since the format was changed and expanded, two readymade and impactful additions are on the cards in central midfield.

Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson remains the primary target above all others. However, with Forest now safe from relegation, The Athletic state they’ll demand a colossal £125m.

A transfer on that scale would see Anderson match Alexander Isak (£125m to Liverpool) as the most expensive signing in British football history.

If that deal proves beyond Man Utd for whatever reason, alternatives will be explored. And according to trusted Italian reporter, Gianluca Di Marzio, that’s exactly what Man Utd are doing.

Man Utd to sign Sandro Tonali and Ederson – report

He stated Man Utd are now confident they’ll wrap up an eye-catching double coup for Sandro Tonali (Newcastle) and Ederson (Atalanta).

It’s common knowledge Newcastle will sell one and potentially two of their best stars this summer to fund a rebuild.

Anthony Gordon is the player they’d much rather sell before entertaining offers for the likes of Lewis Hall, Tino Livramento, Bruno Guimaraes and Tonali.

Gordon has agreed personal terms with Bayern, but the Bundesliga heavyweight are reluctant to come close to Newcastle’s £75m asking price.

TEAMtalk understands Bayern think £50m is a fairer valuation, and the most they’re willing to stretch to is around £60m. If Newcastle don’t accept a reduced bid, Gordon might stay and others will need to go.

The Chronicle recently stressed Newcastle have slapped a £100m valuation on Tonali. His sale alone could means Newcastle don’t have to part ways with any more of their best players in the upcoming window at least.

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Ederson to Man Utd latest

Regarding Ederson, the Atalanta man is primed to change clubs this summer, with the Serie A side cashing in while they still can. Ederson only has one year left on his deal.

Our own sources at TEAMtalk have confirmed Atalanta want €45m / £39m for the three-cap Brazil international. What’s more, Ederson has already said YES to joining the Red Devils.

The latest from Fabrizio Romano on Thursday revealed Ederson’s future could be mapped out in the coming days.

He wrote on X: “New contacts will take place in the next days for Ederson’s future with Manchester United interested.

“He’s one of the names on the shortlist for midfield, not the only one + more options being considered.

“Ederson would be open to joining #MUFC as Atalanta ask around €45m.”

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