Manchester United reckon they’re thundering towards their first midfield signing at the expense of Liverpool, while an £88m winger transfer can be considered ‘serious’ and there’s news on United’s next permanent manager.

First midfield coup

TEAMtalk can reveal Man Utd are confident they’ll fend off strong interest from Liverpool and secure the signing of Adam Wharton, and a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ will affect the price.

The Red Devils will sign one and more probably two high profile midfielders in the summer. The likes of Sandro Tonali, Angelo Stiller and Felix Nmecha are admired, but the top three targets are Carlos Baleba, Elliot Anderson and Wharton.

And according to information sourced by our insider, Fraser Fletcher, United view Wharton as a “Manchester United player in the making” and believe he favours a move to Old Trafford above all others, including Anfield.

Liverpool’s interest in Wharton is concrete amid lingering suggestions Curtis Jones will move on at season’s end. At that point, Jones will only have a year left on his deal and it’ll be decision time for the Scouser.

Yet Liverpool may have to look away from Selhurst Park for a replacement, and a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ exists that stipulates a buying side can sign Wharton for between £60m-£65m if they’re in the Champions League.

With Man Utd surging under Michael Carrick and free from distractions in other competitions, all the signs point towards Man Utd qualifying for next year’s UCL.

£88m winger transfer ‘serious’

Man Utd will also look to sign a potent new winger in the summer, and despite growing links to Anthony Gordon, it’s RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande who is the one to watch.

That’s according to trusted reporter, Ben Jacobs, who insisted there’s a very real possibility the 19-year-old sensation winds up in Manchester.

“Man Utd are quite serious about Yan Diomande,” declared Jacobs.

“I think, speaking to sources, there’s more substance actually in Yan Diomande to Manchester United or possibly Tottenham than there is with Anotony Gordon to Manchester United.”

Regarding cost, Leipzig are expected to demand €100m / £88m for the right-footer. And with Liverpool a confirmed admirer and Mohamed Salah’s days numbered and Cody Gakpo faltering, a bidding war will ensure Leipzig generate every cent of their lofty valuation.

Carrick on the charge

Michael Carrick’s chances of becoming the permanent manager of Man Utd have received a very sizeable boost after a much-respected journalist revealed the two ways in which he has won Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s support

Now boasting an incredible 77.77 win percentage record across his two spells at the helm, Carrick looks a strong candidate to take on the job full-time, especially after a man branded the ‘world’s best coach’ became the fifth high-profile candidate to be ruled out of the running.

As a result, journalist Henry Winter is adamant Carrick remains on track to take the job permanently, revealing the manager’s calm influence and ability to get the best out of his players had seriously wowed part-owner Ratcliffe.

“What I’m hearing is very consistent with their stance from the start, and that’s that they will make a decision at the end of the season,” Winter told the Market Madness podcast.

“If Michael Carrick finishes in the Champions League positions, which he’s likely to because we’re expecting five positions and he could push Aston Villa and get into third because he’s doing so well.

“Look, he’s not the big name that probably Sir Jim Ratcliffe would want, but he’s taken all the edge out of it. You don’t have these slightly daft press conference like you did with Ruben Amorim where he talked too much and delivered too little on the pitch.”