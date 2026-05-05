Michael Carrick is on the cusp of the permanent Manchester United job

Manchester United are expected to offer Michael Carrick the chance to become the club’s permanent manager – potentially as early as this week – after a new report detailed the key factors that had persuaded INEOS, and with TEAMtalk revealing the name of the man he wants as his No.2.

Carrick has transformed Manchester United‘s fortunes since taking over on an interim basis until the end of the season, helping the club to win 10 of his 14 games in charge to guarantee a top-five finish and secure Champions League football at Old Trafford next season.

Now, after achieving his goal with three matches to spare, the club’s decision-makers are ready to confirm Carrick‘s appointment on a permanent basis, with two key factors having fully convinced INEOS.

As our correspondent Graeme Bailey explained back on April 22, INEOS, led by chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox, are taking a far more nuanced approach to giving Carrick the job versus previous appointments, taking into account more than just football results and looking at the overall impact he has had at the club.

“When you speak to United and people within the club, they have garnered so much respect for Carrick and his team in terms of how they have managed the club, not just the first team.

“It goes beyond results and the league table,” Bailey explained, having spoken to sources at the club.

Now, according to a new update in The Guardian, United are expected to formally approach Carrick and offer him a deal to become their manager in due course.

They claim qualification for the Champions League has convinced them he is the right man for the role, while strong backing from several leading players has also led them to decide that there is simply nobody else better qualified for the role right now.

Matheus Cunha, who scored the opener against Liverpool, has publicly endorsed Carrick’s appointment, saying: “He has the full confidence of the group. And look, I sat on the bench with him, and how he teaches everyone is amazing. I think he has the magic with, like these [Sir Alex] Ferguson times, these kinds of things.

“He’s a pleasure, and then of course I think he deserves it.”

In addition to Cunha, the paper claims both captain Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire have also told club officials to hand Carrick the job.

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Carrick targets Bayern Munich coach as his assistant manager

Speaking in the wake of that win over Liverpool, Carrick also confirmed his desire to take on the job permanently, saying: “I love doing what I’m doing.

“It’s a great position for me to be in, and it feels pretty natural if I’m totally honest. I’m not being blase because it’s a difficult role, but it feels like I’ve been here a long time, in different times on and off, but I can understand what it brings.”

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk can confirm that United are keeping close tabs on Bayern Munich assistant Aaron Danks, with Carrick keen to make him a big part of his long-term coaching staff at Old Trafford.

The 42-year-old coach is currently working under Vincent Kompany at Bayern Munich, having joined the Bundesliga giants in 2024. The pair have a strong existing relationship, having previously worked together at Anderlecht back in 2021.

Danks has built an impressive and varied coaching CV, working under Kompany in Belgium. From there, he moved to Aston Villa as assistant to Dean Smith and remained through multiple managerial changes, working under Steven Gerrard and later Unai Emery.

In December 2022, Danks joined Middlesbrough to link up with Carrick, becoming a hugely trusted lieutenant during his time on Teesside before departing for Bayern two years later.

Now, sources understand that Man Utd have already carried out background work on Danks and have been impressed by their findings.

Moving forward, Carrick would want him as his assistant manager, with both Jonathan Woodgate and Steve Holland also being retained as key members of his staff.

United chief Wilcox has also held talks with Carrick over the club’s transfer direction this summer, with two new midfield signings strongly expected to form part of their plan of action.

However, the chances of an extraordinary swoop to bring Harry Kane to Old Trafford can be revealed.

Gary Neville feels United need four new signings this summer, while also casting serious doubts over the future of a £60m star.

We can also reveal that a Bournemouth star remains a strong option to fill a big transfer need this summer.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.