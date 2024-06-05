Man Utd have reached decisions on their contingent of impending free agents

Manchester United have confirmed three first-team stars including two signed for big fees are leaving the club, though one impending free agent has been offered a new deal despite strong claims his time at Old Trafford is up.

Major change will sweep across Man Utd’s playing personnel this summer. The Red Devils will listen to offers for high profile players such as Casemiro, Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood, to name just three.

However, before the transfer window opens on June 14, a series of decisions regarding stars whose contracts are about to expire have been made.

Via the club’s official website, Man Utd have confirmed a trio of impending exits for Raphael Varane, Brandon Williams and Anthony Martial.

Varane (£42m) and Martial (£44.7m after add-ons) cost upwards of £85m combined to sign. Nonetheless, United won’t generate a fee for either player with the club confirming both will leave when their deals expire on June 30.

Left-back Brandon Williams – who spent the season on loan at promoted Ipswich Town – will also leave for nothing.

The free agent departure of Williams represents a missed opportunity for United given the sales of homegrown stars represent pure profit on the balance sheet.

Three other first-team stars are out of contract at the end of the month – Tom Heaton, Jonny Evans and Omari Forson.

Heaton, Evans, Forson could all stay

Back-up goalkeeper Heaton and veteran centre-half Evans are both in discussions over extending their stays.

Logic would dictate the duo – who are 38 and 36 respectively – would receive one-year deals if agreeing fresh terms.

However, the most surprising news comes by way of Forson who transfer guru Fabrizio Romano declared would LEAVE man Utd on Tuesday.

Taking to X, Romano stated: “Omari Forson, set to leave Manchester United as free agent in June.

“After his debut in February with Man Utd first team, Omari’s set for new chapter.

“There are several clubs already keen on signing Forson, as 19 year old striker is attracting interest.”

But per Man Utd themselves, Forson ‘has formally been offered a new deal.’

Whether the 19-year-old forward will sign the offer United have tabled remains to be seen.

