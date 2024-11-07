Manchester United are considering exercising former player Alvaro Carreras’ buy-back clause but they won’t be able to trigger it for a while, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Despite first-choice left-backs Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia having long-term injuries, Man Utd decided to sell the 21-year-old to Benfica in the summer for a fee worth up to €9m (£7.5m, $9.7m).

While they are not in desperate need of a left-back, as Diogo Dalot has been playing in that position this season and summer signing Noussair Mazraoui has played on the opposite flank, it could be argued they didn’t give former Real Madrid youth product Carreras enough of a chance at Old Trafford.

Although the 6ft 1in full-back is on a contract until 2029 and has made 15 appearances for the Portuguese giants this season, United are assessing whether or not they should bring him back to the Premier League.

Indeed, TEAMtalk can confirm United do have a buy-back clause which will cost them approximately £16m (€19.2m, $20.7m). However, it is understood that a move in January is very remote and if that clause is activated, it is likely to come into play in the summer of 2025 or beyond.

Despite that, our sources have confirmed his performances at the Portuguese giants are being monitored by United and if he continues to perform well there, there may be discussions over a recall.

But, Carreras is happy at Benfica, the fans have taken to him, and he is playing regularly. Incidentally, incoming Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim will sit down for talks with sporting director Dan Ashworth about potential transfers later this month.

Carreras not thinking about transfer exit

Following his encouraging start to the season, Carreras addressed the speculation surrounding his future.

In late October, he said: “I only think about Benfica. I’m only focused here. I’ll try to keep up the same level, try to help the team as much as possible. I’m just another player on the team.”

While United may want to re-sign the young defender, there may be a great deal of competition for his services. Premier League rivals Liverpool have been linked with a move for Carreras, with concerns reportedly growing about left-back Andrew Robertson’s long-term future at the club.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have also been credited with interest in the Spain Under-21 international, who never made a first-team performance for the Red Devils.

Incidentally, recently sacked United manager Erik ten Hag confirmed the club’s interest in bringing Carreras back to the Manchester outfit.

In October, he said: “We have a buy-back, so we have control of the situation. I think that’s what he needed.”

Amorim has cash to spend at Man Utd

TEAMtalk revealed earlier on Thursday that Amorim will be backed in the transfer market but on a case-by-case basis.

The 39-year-old is set to take up his new post at United on November 11, with his first game in charge away to lowly Ipswich Town 13 days later.

And ahead of the January transfer window, INEOS will make funds available for the Portuguese coach, but they will have to pick and choose their targets carefully.

More specifically, United have been linked with a move for out-of-favour Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka.

The 29-year-old is struggling for minutes at the Bundesliga side under new manager Vincent Kompany but even though he is unsettled there, a January exit is unlikely.

Finally, United are said to be in the race for Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres, who could be available for a fee far below his reported release clause.

Man Utd’s left-back woes

Between United left-backs Shaw and Malacia, the pair have missed well over 100 games for the club due to injury since the start of last season.

How many games Shaw and Malacia have missed for Man Utd through injury over the past two seasons

